Varad Mehta was good enough to have caught a tweet that didn’t age well from Washington Post Congress reporter and CNN analyst Rachel Bade; you know, the one who tweeted a photo captioned “Merry Impeachmas from the WaPo team!”

Here’s Bade on Monday talking about the “seismic shift in leverage” in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s favor in the impeachment trial.

And here’s Bade almost exactly 24 hours later:

Even Sen. Chris Murphy is admitting she should just send the articles over. Didn’t she just tell us there was a seismic shift in leverage?

