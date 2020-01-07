So, how is Nancy Pelosi’s brilliant impeachment strategy going? Let’s check in and see!

NEWS —> McConnell tells GOP senators inside the lunch that he has the votes to proceed with impeachment trial without witness deal, per two people familiar https://t.co/sgKGQhFjAn — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 7, 2020

Meanwhile, multiple Senate Dems saying now that it's clear GOP is dug in against witness deal, it's time to send the articles and start the trial.

"I think the time has past. She should send the articles over," said @ChrisMurphyCT https://t.co/MIUFSFkxnn — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) January 7, 2020

Several Senate Ds are now saying it's time for @SpeakerPelosi to release the articles and let the Senate take over, despite no witness agreement -> https://t.co/7kraiVYhA3 — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) January 7, 2020

Well, shoot. Iit all seemed to be working so well!

Leverage. Boy does Pelosi have leverage. So much leverage — (((Elliot))) (@ElliotE33) January 7, 2020

But think of all that (supposed) sweet, sweet leverage….. — 🍗🎄Fred-O Acosta, Concentrate..🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) January 7, 2020

It’s almost as if that leverage never really existed.

Wave the white flag, Nancy. Stunt has failed. https://t.co/MGPOn3lAQL — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 7, 2020

While McConnell got his caucus on the same page on following the 100-0 Clinton impeachment process, Schumer hasn't even heard from Pelosi and Senate Democrats are wondering what she's doing. Absolutely incredible implosion of Pelosi's entire gameplay. (if there was one?) https://t.co/CF7wD0pEOH — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 7, 2020

You hate to see it.