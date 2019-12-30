As Twitchy reported earlier, the man accused of stabbing five Jewish people in Monsey, New York, during a Hanukkah celebration is being charged with hate-crime related charges by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. NBC News’ Tom Winter reported that “he had journals that had anti-Semitic sentiments in them” and his phone revealed searches for “Why did Hitler hate the Jews” and for the locations of Jewish temples in Staten Island and Elizabeth, New Jersey.

The Washington Post says that in a local news report, the attacker’s attorney, Christine Ciganik of the Rockland Public Defender’s Office, said that he had “no criminal record,” although he had menacing and reckless endangerment charges lodged against him last summer.

The Post found a bit more:

We’d heard he’d punched a police horse, but that’s a lot of arrests for someone with no criminal record.

Yep.

