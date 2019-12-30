As Twitchy reported earlier, the man accused of stabbing five Jewish people in Monsey, New York, during a Hanukkah celebration is being charged with hate-crime related charges by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. NBC News’ Tom Winter reported that “he had journals that had anti-Semitic sentiments in them” and his phone revealed searches for “Why did Hitler hate the Jews” and for the locations of Jewish temples in Staten Island and Elizabeth, New Jersey.

The Washington Post says that in a local news report, the attacker’s attorney, Christine Ciganik of the Rockland Public Defender’s Office, said that he had “no criminal record,” although he had menacing and reckless endangerment charges lodged against him last summer.

The Post found a bit more:

“Thomas has been arrested at least seven times since 2001, on offenses that include assault, resisting arrest, killing or injuring a police animal, driving while under the influence, possessing controlled substances and menacing police or peace officer.” https://t.co/VbPF4hW5Iq — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) December 30, 2019

We’d heard he’d punched a police horse, but that’s a lot of arrests for someone with no criminal record.

This is the corollary to “three strikes “ laws and complaints about “mass incarceration.” Only one of these 6 offenses is a non-violent drug offense. 4 are clearly violent, and one is dangerous to others. https://t.co/sSrbHoYbjQ — Mark Harrison (@meh130) December 30, 2019

Who could've seen this coming!? — That's LIEUTENANT COMMANDER Crapplefratz! (@Crapplefratz) December 30, 2019

So you are claiming he was known to police & NYC prosecutors …. yet they failed to act? Unbelievable…🤦‍♂️ — Ronald Spitzer (@Ronald_Spitzer) December 30, 2019

Thomas has been arrested at least seven times since 2001 & he knows he will always get away with crimes. — TC (@TipsyPantz) December 30, 2019

Injuring a police animal is grounds for a severe asskicking. — spence (@bellinghamspenc) December 30, 2019

The woman who was just released without bail for attacking 3 Jewish women while shouting antisemitic slurs has already attacked another woman. 😡 — Kimana⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@realistdotcom19) December 30, 2019

Yep.

But he’s sweet and kind say his neighbors.

Sure. — CarolK (@FlyoverRed) December 30, 2019

A typical community activist. — Ghost Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) December 30, 2019

How many felony convictions does he have? — StevenHerbert (@StevenHerbert) December 30, 2019

How was he not in jail? — James Clark (@JamesCl79338980) December 30, 2019

Serious question, what does it take to stay in jail in NY? — Bob Thomas (@liobserver) December 30, 2019

maybe the 8th time is the charm. — James Hansen (@James200009) December 30, 2019

We see you @NYGovCuomo @NewYorkStateAG. Any further bloodshed will be the result of YOUR policies. — 'Cuse Me While I Scream (@FeistyMonk) December 30, 2019

