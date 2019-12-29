Mayor Bill de Blasio blamed President Trump for the Monsey anti-Semitic attack as well as the recent uptick in anti-Semitic crimes in his city:

Or, and we’re just spitballing here, maybe Mayor de Blasio should look in the mirror as to why this keeps happening?

Trending

Mayor de Blasio did say today that he will as the NY Legislature for “more protections” in its bail reform plan:

But maybe the mayor could work a little faster as the woman above has already been re-arrested for another assault:

By the way, she admitted the attack to the judge and was still released with no bail:

Oh, and he’s blaming President Trump for homelessness in NYC, too:

What a total and complete clown.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De BlasioMonsey