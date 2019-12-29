Mayor Bill de Blasio blamed President Trump for the Monsey anti-Semitic attack as well as the recent uptick in anti-Semitic crimes in his city:

NYC Mayor and failed presidential candidate Bill de Blasio has blamed the Hanukkah attacks on President Trump pic.twitter.com/JOPcitzzYT — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 29, 2019

Or, and we’re just spitballing here, maybe Mayor de Blasio should look in the mirror as to why this keeps happening?

Due to NY’s new ‘bail reform’ legislation “Suspects released without bail after shocking attacks on Jews” https://t.co/vWXZkDtbjb — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) December 29, 2019

Mayor de Blasio did say today that he will as the NY Legislature for “more protections” in its bail reform plan:

De Blasio announces he will go to NY Legislature to ask for "more protections" in new "bail reform" plan. — Connor Ryan (@connortryan) December 29, 2019

But maybe the mayor could work a little faster as the woman above has already been re-arrested for another assault:

Woman accused of assaulting 3 Jewish women arrested again day after release https://t.co/oJ0WETNFQb pic.twitter.com/Zg52mZ7TFG — New York Post (@nypost) December 30, 2019

By the way, she admitted the attack to the judge and was still released with no bail:

"'Yes, I slapped them. I cursed them out. I said ‘F-U, Jews,' Harris admitted to cops after that [previous] attack, according to a criminal complaint." https://t.co/fbZf63zddb — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 30, 2019

Oh, and he’s blaming President Trump for homelessness in NYC, too:

WTF??? Bill de Blasio pins NYC homeless crisis on Washington | Fox Business https://t.co/8jN9F1tXRD — Manny Alicandro (@Manny_Alicandro) December 29, 2019

What a total and complete clown.

