As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN’s Brian Stelter tried to turn lead into gold by explaining that Fox News celebrating its record-high viewership in the network’s 23-year history was exactly why he is writing a book about the network’s popularity. Get it? He’s going to get to the bottom of why Fox News, in partnership with President Trump, is thrashing his own network in the ratings, and we’re guessing it’s because orange man bad.

But between watching Fox News, writing his book, and doing whatever he does at CNN — have someone call Dan Rather to see if he’s available for “Reliable Sources” maybe — Stelter did celebrate the writing of 1,500 words Monday.

Robots are picking and choosing the news that's served up to us. Our feeds are full of hyper-partisan content. But it wasn't always like this. It doesn't always have to be like this. Digital echo chambers don't have physical locks on the doors… pic.twitter.com/SVcN72gCoL — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 30, 2019

“A decade full of clickbait, misinformation and memes” — but enough about CNN.

Two words: Fox News.

The most undercovered media story of the age. — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) December 31, 2019

Lol its all you guys talk about. https://t.co/C1STf4eVNh — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) December 31, 2019

Yeah, it’s too bad there aren’t any cable news journalists who are on top of that, every single day.

Today I wrote another 1,500 words of my forthcoming book about Fox and Trump… it'll be out in 2020 👍🏼 https://t.co/yNqbKhERkg — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 31, 2019

And coincidentally, that’s about the same number of people that will buy it! — Timothy Tibbles (@TibblesTimothy) December 31, 2019

1500 more words no one will read. Your obsession is funny, Brian. It pleases me to know they live in your potato 24/7. — The Real General Zod (@RealGeneralZod) December 31, 2019

Is that a topic you have interest in? — Jason Hamilton (@jaybobham) December 31, 2019

Puglsy’s face when his book doesn’t even crack the Top 500 pic.twitter.com/ZwS9kkd7Av — Katsy (@NJWomen4Trump) December 31, 2019

That’ll make a great door stopper, can’t wait — Kevin Jackson (@Moosekj25) December 31, 2019

Why do you think the world needs this book? — Finbar McAllister (@FinbarMcAllist1) December 31, 2019

If every single viewer of your program buys your book it won’t outsell Triggered — John Strobel (@johnw46) December 31, 2019

Let me save you the time. It’s a dud and no one will buy it. Your time would be better spent picking your nose — IllinoisMP (@Mpowell_5) December 31, 2019

@brianstelter Can we have a contest for the book title? I have a submission. — American Son (@Krustofski_) December 31, 2019

Brian is OBSESSED with FOX and @POTUS. Will that be the book title? — Mike Pache (@MikePacheFox10) December 31, 2019

Obsessed! Great book title — Alaskatriguy (@alaskatriguy) December 31, 2019

Just stop. Who cares? You’ve become obsessed with your competition and now writing books about them? That’s weird. — PrettyMobby (@AmberL_Evans) December 31, 2019

What's it called? 'Tater and the big White House'? — SGT Mortis Von Gobbleshanks (@WitchyDruss) December 31, 2019

Ghost written by George Castansa. — Lou Silvia (@zontar25) December 31, 2019

You wrote? Or you copied quotes from other people? This is literally the only thing I’ve ever seen you post that wasn’t just something someone else said with quotation marks around it. — The Red Alien (@RedAlienNation) December 31, 2019

How many of those 1500 words were Tweets from POTUS. Get out while you still have your dignity, Tater. — Princess Consuela Bananahammock (@SckNTyrd) December 31, 2019

Criticizing the media is a danger to democracy, I've been told. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) December 31, 2019

Nothing says how important you are like writing about the competition 🤡 — fauxny stark (@ntmullins) December 31, 2019

You don’t see it as a massive conflict writing a book trashing your competitor? — Brian (@KauffBrian) December 31, 2019

I’m sure it’ll be totally fair and balanced — Brian (@KauffBrian) December 31, 2019

I guess that one about TDS Recovery will be relegated to a follow up work? — Foo (@mtlforlife72) December 31, 2019

He was pretty excited about CNN’s ratings last month when CNN actually beat MSNBC and Fox News on Saturday afternoons.