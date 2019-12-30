It’s no secret that CNN’s Brian Stelter and others have demonstrated quite an obsession with what’s on Fox News at any given time, and they’ve turned out to be promotional whizzes:

Fox News hits record high viewership in network's 23-year history https://t.co/zj5l5fm6yu pic.twitter.com/xgKOhYj9l7 — The Hill (@thehill) December 30, 2019

Maybe Fox News should send a holiday gift basket to certain people at CNN for watching so often.

From The Hill:

Fox News averaged 2.5 million viewers per night in 2019, the most in its 23-year history, making the network the most-watched channel on basic cable. According to Nielsen Media Research, Fox News beat out ESPN, with its 1.78 million viewers, and third-place MSNBC, which drew an average of 1.75 million viewers in prime time. Fox topped its cable competitors for a fourth straight year, Nielsen said. CNN finished 22nd, with an average of 972,000 viewers per night.

Maybe it would help if some CNN reporters watched their own network for a change.

thanks for tuning in @brianstelter ! — Kristopher Millennial, Soy Enthusiast (@jd_2355) December 30, 2019

Thoughts and prayers to @brianstelter, @oliverdarcy and everyone else who works for @mmfa during this difficult time https://t.co/uxjNd5Pi12 — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) December 30, 2019

