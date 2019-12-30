As we told you earlier, there was a bit of news about Fox News’ ratings that could cause a further triggering among the liberal media:

All those CNN reporters watching helped boost Fox News to ‘record high viewership in network’s 23-year history’ https://t.co/6pYuSU1lo9 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 30, 2019

Fox News hits record high viewership in network's 23-year history https://t.co/zj5l5fm6yu pic.twitter.com/xgKOhYj9l7 — The Hill (@thehill) December 30, 2019

CNN’s Brian Stelter, who is known to obsess over and scrutinize what’s happening on Fox News far and above any other outlet, was alerted to the story:

Stelter replied that not only is he aware of the ratings news, but he’s also got a book in the works:

LOL indeed. This is exactly why I'm writing a book about Fox in the Trump age — because of its popularity and power. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 30, 2019

Does anybody do more to promote Fox News than CNN’s media correspondent?

Imagine not understanding that stuff like this pushes more people towards Fox News. https://t.co/XBY6Ij57D7 — RBe (@RBPundit) December 30, 2019

Shh! Don’t tell him.

Instead of working on a fix for his show and network, Brian is going to write a book about the popularity of Fox. #TDS — joe warner (@jwarner180) December 30, 2019

Fox is certainly popular on your own show and on your network… — Just Sayin' (@JustSayin_Yo) December 30, 2019

So your job IS reporting on what Fox is reporting on. https://t.co/bdzuPUrBV4 — Sandpit Nostep (@rev_entertain) December 30, 2019

Still waiting on your book about CNN and MSNBC in the Obama age. https://t.co/Yu0GNybk2a — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) December 30, 2019

#Crickets