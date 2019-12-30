As we told you earlier, there was a bit of news about Fox News’ ratings that could cause a further triggering among the liberal media:

CNN’s Brian Stelter, who is known to obsess over and scrutinize what’s happening on Fox News far and above any other outlet, was alerted to the story:

Stelter replied that not only is he aware of the ratings news, but he’s also got a book in the works:

Does anybody do more to promote Fox News than CNN’s media correspondent?

Shh! Don’t tell him.

#Crickets

