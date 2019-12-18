As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, Steny Hoyer told reporters that his Democratic colleagues keep approaching him about withholding the articles of impeachment rather than passing them along to the Senate, where they’d quickly be voted down. But this whole process has been so rushed — why would House Democrats want to pump the brakes on impeachment?

The Washington Examiner’s Byron York has questions.

This seems nuts. Republicans are supposed to be pressured into begging for an impeachment trial? From WP: 'Some House Democrats push Pelosi to withhold impeachment articles, delay Senate trial.' pic.twitter.com/HXjRDsFm8b — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 18, 2019

Also: How do Democrats impeach and withhold when they've been telling everybody Trump must be removed right now because he poses an immediate threat to our elections? Would Dems go straight from pre-emptive impeachment to deferred impeachment? — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 18, 2019

Byron York: This impeachment can't get any more bizarre.

House Dems: Hold my beer. — The Invisible Tweeter (@DocJackGriffin) December 18, 2019

That has to be unconstitutional. What can the Senate do —- surely vote withheld articles illegitimate and then vote acquittal. Due process – justice delayed is justice denied. And it directly contradicts the newest schtick of need to get Trump out before he can cheat again. — Loren Cosby (@LorenCosby) December 18, 2019

Dude they lie about everything and everyone but the delusional see them for what they are. Liars!!! They aren’t getting a new trial in the senate it is not the way our system works and if they do hold them up Trump should hammer them for it everyday!!!! — William Connington (@faktus) December 18, 2019

How do they do any of the things they do? They have people so angry they can't think straight. At the end of the day the Democrats are lying only to their voters. The people who trust them. — 📣 The ßlair B*tch Project ®️ (@blairanton) December 18, 2019

Democrats are between a rock and a hard place and don’t know it. — Susanna Alio (@AlioSusanna) December 18, 2019

Some of them know it.

When you have painted yourself into a corner all the options are bad. Pray for Nancy. — Andrew Trump (@Nobodieknows) December 18, 2019

They lied about everything to get here, why would this be any different… — Renée (@rightwingertoo) December 18, 2019

Total joke, Liberal base will scream but not really care, Media will spin this is worst case scenario for @realDonaldTrump with no vindication & no #SenateImpeachmentTrial. End of day a big nothing burger as #FakeImpeachment will motivate @GOP base to relect @realDonaldTrump — Jeffrey Wright (@1991Wolfpack) December 18, 2019

This has been the plan from the beginning as they connived with Lawfare and Lawrence Tribe. Lawsuits will abound for any action Trump takes. — Dana French (@DanaBFrench) December 18, 2019

Yep … Laurence Tribe suggested the House withhold the articles of impeachment unless Mitch McConnell gave in to all of Chuck Schumer’s demands.

It doesn't have to make sense.

They just wing it every day at this point.

They've just become zealots and have embarrassed themselves so much they have lost perspective. — Chuck McKenna (@ChuckMcKenna) December 18, 2019

Byron, you know and I know that whatever they decide to do, logic and consistency will have nothing to do with it. It will all be (a) what the polls tell them; and (b) what the PACs tell them. — Paul David Bauer (@pbauer1959) December 18, 2019

What about Trumps right to a speedy trial? Seems to me this will end up in court if they try to pull that stunt. — Big Dog (@Big_Dog_57) December 18, 2019

This will only make it worse for them. They've been trapped and dont know what to do — Madison_Con (@Madison_con) December 18, 2019

It will make them look unserious.. people want this over with — _______ (@nikitos1979hmm) December 18, 2019

Withholding would just be the latest & greatest evidence that the whole impeachment sham has become way more dangerous to Dems than President Trump. — Barry Fahey (@Fahey9Fahey) December 18, 2019

Reporter: What’s next with impeachment? Pelosi: I’m currently waiting on the focus group to get back to me. Let us Pray. — hogan (@GolfnLarryL) December 18, 2019

Narrative being set that 2020 election will be invalid due to foreign interference. Sound familiar? — Drew Campbell (@DrewCampbell420) December 18, 2019

Different day, different impeachment fable, same result: fail. — Thistle-at-Law (@WallyStummy) December 18, 2019

So they go to all this panic, and now they sandbag it? — Common Sense (@Linc6080Common) December 19, 2019

But we’ve been hearing all day long that our national security is at risk with President Trump in office.

Senate should immediately dismiss. — Zip 🍺 (@zip_zip_zip_3) December 18, 2019

Great point. Slip and slide is their m.o. — Truth to Power (@NewYorkerPhil) December 18, 2019

This looks like the same thing you would do if you don't have the votes to impeach. — joey (@JbarrettCa) December 18, 2019

Yep.

