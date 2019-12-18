As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, Steny Hoyer told reporters that his Democratic colleagues keep approaching him about withholding the articles of impeachment rather than passing them along to the Senate, where they’d quickly be voted down. But this whole process has been so rushed — why would House Democrats want to pump the brakes on impeachment?

The Washington Examiner’s Byron York has questions.

Some of them know it.

Yep … Laurence Tribe suggested the House withhold the articles of impeachment unless Mitch McConnell gave in to all of Chuck Schumer’s demands.

But we’ve been hearing all day long that our national security is at risk with President Trump in office.

Yep.

