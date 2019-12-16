Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about how he’d like to see a Senate impeachment trial structured, and who should provide testimony:

Schumer’s letter might have hinted at this, but Laurence Tribe came right out and said it:

John Dean is among the many who agree:

If the Democrats use McConnell’s recent comments as an excuse to delay sending the whole thing over to the Senate, it’ll be the best proof yet that the Dems want to keep full control of the narrative a bit longer.

It’s almost as if some on the Left want to keep playing with this political football as long as possible.

What’ll the next Democrat strategy be?

We wouldn’t doubt it.

