Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about how he’d like to see a Senate impeachment trial structured, and who should provide testimony:

Schumer sends McConnell letter on proposed structure for Senate impeachment trial of President Trump:"The issue of witnesses and documents, which are the most important issues facing us, should be decided before we move forward with any part of the trial." https://t.co/0PLoFCRIaL — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) December 16, 2019

Schumer writes to McConnell about Senate trial, asks for testimony from:

Mick Mulvaney, Acting WH Chief of Staff;

Robert Blair, Senior Advisor to Mulvaney;

John Bolton, former National Security Advisor; and

Michael Duffey, OMB. https://t.co/VoE4Si7xh0 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 16, 2019

Schumer’s letter might have hinted at this, but Laurence Tribe came right out and said it:

BREAKING NEWS: Schumer’s proposal to McConnell. If he rejects these reasonable ground rules & insists on a non-trial, the House should consider treating that as a breach of the Senate’s oath & withholding the Articles until the Senate reconsidershttps://t.co/a9zbBywFBG — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 16, 2019

By “withholding” the Articles I don’t mean not voting for them — I mean voting for them but holding off on transmitting them to the Senate. https://t.co/w8uBMTGIlT — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 16, 2019

John Dean is among the many who agree:

ABSOLUTELY! Indeed, if the House cannot get a fair trial, the Articles should not go to the Senate, and the investigation of Trump must continue! If rules for a fair trial are not agreed upon make it a campaign issue everywhere! https://t.co/KKRvCCyKtl — John Dean (@JohnWDean) December 16, 2019

If the Democrats use McConnell’s recent comments as an excuse to delay sending the whole thing over to the Senate, it’ll be the best proof yet that the Dems want to keep full control of the narrative a bit longer.

So Larry's new strategy is for the House to pass impeachment and then refuse to send it to the Senate, denying the president his acquittal. The impeachment about nothing gets dumber and dumber. https://t.co/2bgzYhy4fJ — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 16, 2019

It’s almost as if some on the Left want to keep playing with this political football as long as possible.

"The House shouldn't send the articles of impeachment to the Senate" is the Resistance's desperate gambit du jour, apparently. https://t.co/OK7gpcpPxR — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) December 16, 2019

@SenSchumer wants the House to extort the Senate? Quid pro quo, much? Impeach Schumer! — Kim Priestap (@kimpriestap) December 16, 2019

What’ll the next Democrat strategy be?

Hold their breath and count to 20? — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) December 16, 2019

We wouldn’t doubt it.