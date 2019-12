Are the Democrats possibly taking a lead from Laurence Tribe and considering pumping the brakes on the impeachment process after a House vote later today?

After rushing to get a vote on Trump impeachment before Christmas, the Democrats are now reportedly talking about a stall tactic:

NEW: Democrats are more seriously discussing whether to delay articles of impeachment from going to the Senate, where they'd be quickly discarded. HOYER said today colleagues keep approaching him abotu it and "we need to talk about it" w/ @BresPolitico https://t.co/FpehnzSlec — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 18, 2019

Hoyer specificlaly referenced @tribelaw's recent op-ed recommending the tactic. Some Dems said they became convinced such a move was under consideration when House leaders decided against naming impeachment managers until an undetermined a later date.https://t.co/FpehnzSlec — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 18, 2019

Hoyer "said Wednesday that Democrats must discuss a last-ditch gambit to delay sending articles of impeachment to the Senate and prevent the Republican controlled chamber from summarily discarding the case against" Trump. https://t.co/5QurZe9LIY — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) December 18, 2019

“Some think it’s a good idea. And we need to talk about it,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said about push from the caucus' left flank to delay sending Senate the articles. Via @BresPolitico @kyledcheney https://t.co/rZ8AYlhBLZ — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) December 18, 2019

What’s the point of that plan?

What's the argument that Senate Republicans will be frustrated by this? That they can't acquit Trump? https://t.co/iTr9pv2sDz — Philip Bump (@pbump) December 18, 2019

It’s almost like the House Dems know there’s not enough:

UPDATE: Rep. Blumenauer says he has approached Pelosi about this and said she indicated she's "considering it." He argued that a delay would allow the House to continue collecting evidence and possibly win favorable court rulings to advance their case. https://t.co/FpehnzSlec — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 18, 2019

this only works in conjunction with open investigations with the aim of producing more articles of impeachment. https://t.co/0OKSPC4MAx — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) December 18, 2019

And we don’t doubt that the Democrats are trying to figure out just how to go about doing that, because they don’t have nearly enough in the two existing articles.

We’ll know what “strategy” was the most effective on election night next year.