Let’s be real: this impeachment goes to the Senate for trial, Senate Republicans put a bullet in its head, and the country moves on with business. But still, we have CNN’s Jake Tapper claiming that the only thing people in the future will know about Donald Trump is that he was impeached — and had a lot of properties with his name on them, maybe. But the stain will outlast those buildings and maybe even survive climate change.

Now we have Newsweek columnist Seth Abramson picturing little children gathering around their grandparents 50 years from tonight and asking what it was like. Well, we know it was a letdown for the Impeachment Task Force’s Alyssa Milano, who was just sad and heartbroken.

Fifty years from now, if you're still alive and have grandkids, they'll ask what it was like the night the House of Representatives had to impeach a President of the United States for violating his Oath of Office, threatening U.S. national security, and undermining our democracy. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) December 19, 2019

LOL — Wesley J. Smith (@forcedexit) December 19, 2019

and the answer will be "it was pretty meh tbh. read some annoying takes on twitter" — Bartókian Nightmare (@BartokianN) December 19, 2019

they emphatically will not and if they do (and civilization is still somehow intact) I'll tell them about how very excited I was that the release embargo for CATS dropped — Pure Malarkey (@puremalarkey) December 19, 2019

I’m watching the masked singer bro. — Man, It's A Cold One (@dinosaurthe3rd) December 19, 2019

i’ll explain that i was eating salt & vinegar chips and reading posts about how shitty the new star wars movie is — 30-50 feral harambes (@husbandsrevenge) December 19, 2019

Son, I played some Death Stranding, with one earbud in to listen to Trump give a rally whipped up by the results, and I ate nutella with a plastic knife. — kyle lacks emoji (@ChargingMyB) December 19, 2019

To be fair Seth has never actually met a child. — Michael ͮ ͑ ͮⓋ ͮ ͑ ͮ (@cookmichaelv13) December 19, 2019

I was working and no they would not — Anna ❄️ (@verysmallanna) December 19, 2019

I’ll tell them about the new episode of Baby Yoda but without spoilers cause I’m a good dude in the future too. — Jimmy James Inc. (@jimmyjamesinc2) December 19, 2019

Doubt it dude. The new fortnite update will probably make for a really good meta, with balanced weapons ans just keeping it simple no vehicles. — David Gómez Trujillo 💀 (@DGomezTruj) December 19, 2019

My dog ate much of a duraflame while I was at work so I spent part of the night on the phone with animal poison control and then spent some time looking through his poo. — Patrick (@pcroberts77) December 19, 2019

I drank cooking sherry because I ran out of wine. 3/10 — CRH (@CRHinCA) December 19, 2019

They won't care because presidents will be impeached all the time and no one will care any longer. — Jim Girouard (@JimGirouard132) December 19, 2019

no one will give the slightest quantum of a damn about this by the time Trump's two terms are over — Dedicating Ruckus (@ded_ruckus) December 19, 2019

This isn't a thing I'll do because I didn't waste time doing things like making a 900 tweet thread about it — Arya Eshtehard آریا اشتهارد (@BadSunAK) December 19, 2019

I’m going to tell them about the dude who tweeted like 600 times in a row about a bunch of nothing. — Ryan Smyth (@RyanSmyth7) December 19, 2019

To be fair, his thread on the Mueller report was only around 360 tweets long.

It will have no impact beyond the next fiscal quarter. Why would anyone care about it in 50 years? Unless he is removed from office – which we all know won’t happen- this will be forgotten about faster than the Mandalorian. — Brian (@briank1422) December 19, 2019

Please let us know as soon as they do that. — BABY YODA SHOT FIRST (@jontheharris) December 19, 2019

No they won’t. Kids literally don’t ask about that. — allgoldeverything (@J264B) December 19, 2019

No they won’t — The artist formerly known as Mr Concussion (@HuellBowser) December 19, 2019

Nah this will be forgotten about in a week. — TheCarston (@TheCarston) December 19, 2019

I found it an annoying distraction from arguing about Star Wars like any sane person would. — Chris Valentine (@cmvalentineb) December 19, 2019

i was watching the sixers lose by 4 points, an event that had a larger impact on world politics — don grib (@gelb_) December 19, 2019

i’ll tell them it was like any other wednesday. except tonight i had spaghetti. that’s typically a sunday thing. — ً (@y2sway) December 19, 2019

i ate some dumplings — Interrobang (@Interrobang_2) December 19, 2019

They really won't. This is all going to be forgotten in a month, tops. — Olympic Level Procrastinator (@swacwaeth) December 19, 2019

I was watching South Park and eating Cheetos — François Götterdämmerung (@Chocochuy88) December 19, 2019

They will literally never hear about it unless they’re reading the Wikipedia footnotes — touchdown H-town (@touchdownHtown) December 19, 2019

I really hope my grandkids aren't such nerds. — Michael B- Jordan (@MoviesOnTNT) December 19, 2019

