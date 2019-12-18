Let’s be real: this impeachment goes to the Senate for trial, Senate Republicans put a bullet in its head, and the country moves on with business. But still, we have CNN’s Jake Tapper claiming that the only thing people in the future will know about Donald Trump is that he was impeached — and had a lot of properties with his name on them, maybe. But the stain will outlast those buildings and maybe even survive climate change.

Now we have Newsweek columnist Seth Abramson picturing little children gathering around their grandparents 50 years from tonight and asking what it was like. Well, we know it was a letdown for the Impeachment Task Force’s Alyssa Milano, who was just sad and heartbroken.

To be fair, his thread on the Mueller report was only around 360 tweets long.

