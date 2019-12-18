Alyssa Milano, card-carrying member of the Impeachment Task Force, saw her purpose fulfilled Wednesday night when President Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives almost exclusively along party lines. She thought she’d be celebrating like the Democrats in the Capitol, but … no. The existential dread was just too much to shake.

I expected this moment but I expected to be more joyful. Maybe jump up & do a happy dance. Maybe. But I’m just sad and heartbroken. What he’s left behind can’t be erased with this vote. The bigotry and xenophobia he’s emboldened. The lies. It will take generations to recover. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 19, 2019

Oh bullshit, you were dreaming of this since you lost in 2016. This is a temper tantrum. https://t.co/y67SXIN9KF — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) December 19, 2019

Hahaha!! Stick around sweetie. You’ve got about 5 more years of it.

😆😆😆 https://t.co/zUHujPPzpL — CompoundBoss (@CompoundBoss) December 19, 2019

You say "left behind" like he's going anywhere before January 20, 2025. lol https://t.co/n9lvgFnKst — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) December 19, 2019

"What he's left behind…" Has anyone explained to Alyssa that Trump is still the president? https://t.co/VIlQCE9CRG — James Wigderson (@jwigderson) December 19, 2019

I imagine that your emotions will surface when this is dismissed in the Senate, as it should be. Get over 2016 and find someone who can compete in 2020, and good luck with that. https://t.co/bMEcLuWjYm — MerryChristmasFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 19, 2019

Poor thing. I cannot imagine being so, you. https://t.co/brSA1W4IyF — PalmTreeBound (@michelleusmc) December 19, 2019

Drama queen. — Jules of Denial (@Coolish_Breeze) December 19, 2019

