Alyssa Milano, card-carrying member of the Impeachment Task Force, saw her purpose fulfilled Wednesday night when President Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives almost exclusively along party lines. She thought she’d be celebrating like the Democrats in the Capitol, but … no. The existential dread was just too much to shake.

