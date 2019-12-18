We’ll admit we didn’t see Jake Tapper say this — that would have involved turning on CNN — but it does sound like the sort of thing an anchor might try to come up with on the fly when pressed for expert analysis of Wednesday night’s historic impeachment of President Trump.

.@jaketapper: "This is a stain that will forever live on his presidency. When we are all long gone… that might be the only thing people know about Donald Trump, that he was impeached." — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) December 19, 2019

When we are all long gone … that stain will live on forever. Poetry, man.

I mean, he has some buildings in New York and a long Running tv show thanks to Jake’s boss but yeah that too. https://t.co/UhWBNWX0f9 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2019

Final Stage Terminal TDS gets pretty ugly. Jake is a shell of a human being. Sad. https://t.co/Z9S172boRg — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) December 19, 2019

Uh, no. No, it won't. It will be the catalyst that drive moderates & conservatives to the polls. — Its T! (@T_tothe2ndNGa) December 19, 2019

Or his two, potentially 3 or 4 SCOTUS picks… and reshaping the courts for decades… but ya know he got that asterisk next to his name. Prolly be first person to be re-elected after being impeached too. — KeithTheTriple (@keiththetriple) December 19, 2019

Nope. It will be remember that it was along party lines. Never a stain, just politics. What will be remembered is jobs, new trade deals, strong military, strong economy — Rebellious (@sweetkhaddi) December 19, 2019

Democrats did what they promised they would do for 3 consecutive years, since Trump became president elect. This isn’t exactly a surprise bombshell out of nowhere https://t.co/ONSYytlhIx — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) December 19, 2019

Stain? Wrong impeachment bruh https://t.co/Wm2wU8j5Ui — Sarah Williams (@SarahWilliamsTX) December 19, 2019

Yeah, I remember how Bill Clinton became a broken man after he was impeached. He was never the same either. — That's LIEUTENANT COMMANDER Crapplefratz! (@Crapplefratz) December 19, 2019

HAHAHAHAH. Bill Clinton went on to control the Dem party for the next 18 years. People will look back at this paragraph in the history books and laugh at how dumb Democrats were! https://t.co/zMYjP4hqsq — Matthew Battle (@librab103) December 19, 2019

Bill Clinton still speaks at democratic rallies. https://t.co/CYzRX8YfyK — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 19, 2019

I see the DC/NYC political media is taking a victory lap along with their fellow democrats. https://t.co/YSEg0m5MYK — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) December 19, 2019

Gee Jake you think future generations won’t note that all the votes, except one, for impeachment came from the opposition party? Generally speaking that type of thing is noted in history. https://t.co/OmwgGcBCVn — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) December 19, 2019

If he is re-elected in 2020, when we are long gone, they will know that the Democrats voted against the will of the people and they corrupted security agencies to launch a coup against a democratically elected president. This is a huge loss for them disguised as a win. https://t.co/XzR3HZguNx — Varun (@Varun_J_Prasad) December 19, 2019

They will know that he won re-election by a landslide and took back the house. Many, many millions of us will share with younger generations how corrupt the Dems and their media lapdogs were for the sham impeachment. Jake will be lucky to be remembered by 10. — SJ (@PrairieShay) December 19, 2019

Prediction: 1 week after senate acquittal nobody will remember this moment https://t.co/0jxVQaKcsF — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 19, 2019

Are we gonna act like every president for the next 160 years won't be impeached when the opposing party is in power? https://t.co/Q9VRDvjJ0r — Andresito (@ConioMeng) December 19, 2019

But man I’d take that stain to be president for 8 years that’s way cooler than being a TV talking head that reads for a living. sorry — WKRP in Cincinnatus (@WC_Fox) December 19, 2019

Trump will be the only president in history to be impeached by the House, exonerated by the Senate and re-elected in 2020 by a landslide. — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) December 19, 2019

Who will be left to remember? I was led to believe that climate change is going to kill us all in 10 years. — Dwight Spelvin (@TheRealHannay) December 19, 2019

A real life depiction Washington and media elites leaving Capitol Hill, today. pic.twitter.com/tzfnpyPeHY — Optimus Grimes (@OptimusLee01) December 19, 2019

Related: