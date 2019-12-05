As anyone who sat through law professor-palooza Wednesday could see, it was a three against one affair, with three constitutional scholars arguing that President Trump was like a monarch or dictator who had to be taken out, and then there was George Washington University constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley, who walloped Democrats with a heavy dose of self-awareness:

Turley flips the script: "I’ll say it one more time. If you impeach a president, if you make a high crime and misdemeanor out of going to the courts, it is an abuse of power. It’s your abuse of power. You’re doing exactly what you’re criticizing the president of doing." 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iNsLnw9uOK — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 4, 2019

As Twitchy reported, CNN went to bat for Prof. Pamela Karlan, writing that Rep. Matt Gaetz had — gasp— tried to paint her as the liberal elitist she is, with nothing but contempt for conservatives. Turley, though, seems to be on his own, and he says he’d been inundated with threats since Wednesday’s testimony.

My call for greater civility and dialogue may have been the least successful argument I made to the committee. Before I finished my testimony, my home and office were inundated with threatening messages and demands that I be fired from GW. https://t.co/X3wsqPTZBj — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 5, 2019

It reminds us of the Democrat staffer who doxxed Republican Senators as they questioned Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings.

Turley writes in The Hill Thursday:

As I said 21 years ago, a president can still be impeached for abuse of power without a crime, and that includes Trump. But that makes it more important to complete and strengthen the record of such an offense, as well as other possible offenses. I remain concerned that we are lowering impeachment standards to fit a paucity of evidence and an abundance of anger. Trump will not be our last president. What we leave in the wake of this scandal will shape our democracy for generations to come, and “agitated passions” will not be a substitute for proof in an impeachment. We currently have too much of the former and too little of the latter.

“Agitated passions,” a phrase credited to Alexander Hamilton, seems to describe what inspired people to deluge Turley with threats and calls for his firing.

You were the only witness yesterday with scruples. When the mob goes after well-respected people like Prof. Turley, you know desperation time has set in. — Uranium Covfefe (@zoochum) December 5, 2019

You made the correct argument Professor Turley, and please know that those of us in America who still value the Constitution, and who appreciate civility between ppl w/ opposing viewpoints, are most grateful for your testimony yesterday. Thank you. — toni marie lynn (@rosebud_504) December 5, 2019

Mr Turley, your objectivity as a scholar was not missed by those of us expecting the same from the other 3. The threats coming towards you demonstrates the lack of tolerance experienced by leftists the last 3 years. The worst aspect of all is our elected officials elevate this. — Carol Taylor (@Causeygyrl) December 5, 2019

I have always stood up and taken notice of your opinions because of your respect for the Constitution. I know tat we dont support the same candidates, but we both love America. Prayers for strength and comfort to you, your family, and colleagues. — quidkat (@quidkat) December 5, 2019

I know it's of little consolation, but I appreciated the dose of sanity you brought to the proceedings. — Funky Code Medina ✝️ (@spazafraz) December 5, 2019

I know you don't support Trump but you showed yourself to be a man of integrity and knowledge by the way you presented your case. Thank you for your neutrality and wisdom! — D2 (@D2_Conservative) December 5, 2019

Sadly, this is what passes for discourse these days. I believe I read that you are liberal, yet you still stand for the rule of law and the Constitution. It takes guts to stand on principle in this cancel culture. God bless you and your family. Stay safe. — neverleft (@neverbeenleft) December 5, 2019

As a GW alumnus I say stick to your guns. Don't let anyone intimidate you Professor. You did well before the committee. Be proud knowing you did your country a tremendous service. @JonathanTurley — Joey Vazquez (@JV3MRC) December 5, 2019

Thank you for being the only witness to share the law honestly. You should be considered to be a Justice on our Supreme Court ⚖️ I’m sorry you are going through this. Trump should put you on his list to nominate when Ruth retires. Take care… — Petty Thomas (@BlueTrappedin) December 5, 2019

Word is that Karlan was on Hillary Clinton’s shortlist for the Supreme Court.

I'm certain that didn't come as a surprise. But I will say, you showed more integrity yesterday than you fellow professors. — Rani Snark~~ ~ Science Skeptic 🌎 (@MilitaryRosary) December 5, 2019

Well I believe all America witnessed The first steps to dismantle the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The Democrats and the Liberals have been chipping away one amendment at a time! I believe Democrats need to reevaluate what a Democrat means. — James,MH3 (*Blue checkmark) since 2012 (@jmh3rdone) December 5, 2019

You spoke the truth, and that’s what matters. This isn’t just politics anymore, it’s a “radicalized civilian force” that attack those who dissent. This is who your colleagues were yesterday. Kaplan‘s radicalism was on full display attacking Barron Trump! — Sherry Hollenbeck (@winsum192) December 5, 2019

This sort of cancel behavior was created and stoked and pandered to by today's Democrats. Idea being to create one party rule by quashing any dissenting views from their ideology. This is the real danger to our freedom because free speech reflecting free thought will be destroyed — JamesG (@TheBigJamesG) December 5, 2019

I was impressed that as a non-Trump supporter, you answered with facts and explainations instead of molding our constitution for purly partisan desires. Thank you for your expertise and for allowing me to believe in logical democratic discussions and views again. — DAB (@beaustar3) December 5, 2019

Thank you for your fair & objective analysis & interpretation of the Constitution yesterday. Obviously not all Americans are even remotely tolerant of views they disagree with. Are you sure you want to stay a member of the Democrat Party w/what they’ve turned into? Hang tough — James Spiegel (@jimspiegelaz) December 5, 2019

Your party did not like your truth and turned against you, What you have just experienced is a tiny taste of the hatred that POTUS endures on a daily basis. Your warning fell upon deaf ears, sir. — walter perrault (@Nite_Rider57) December 5, 2019

Jonathan: Your words were dangerous to anarchists because you spoke the truth. The part where you discussed why evidence for impeachment cannot be collected and used during the impeachment process was THE singular point of the day. I salute you. Due Process is lost, I fear. — Thomas Hussman (@THussman) December 5, 2019

Your message resonated with sane Americans. Thank you for being one the few remaining in academia who still have a backbone — Roz al Ghul ☀️ (@PolitiKurd) December 5, 2019

