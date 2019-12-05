As anyone who sat through law professor-palooza Wednesday could see, it was a three against one affair, with three constitutional scholars arguing that President Trump was like a monarch or dictator who had to be taken out, and then there was George Washington University constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley, who walloped Democrats with a heavy dose of self-awareness:

As Twitchy reported, CNN went to bat for Prof. Pamela Karlan, writing that Rep. Matt Gaetz had — gasp— tried to paint her as the liberal elitist she is, with nothing but contempt for conservatives. Turley, though, seems to be on his own, and he says he’d been inundated with threats since Wednesday’s testimony.

It reminds us of the Democrat staffer who doxxed Republican Senators as they questioned Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings.

Turley writes in The Hill Thursday:

As I said 21 years ago, a president can still be impeached for abuse of power without a crime, and that includes Trump. But that makes it more important to complete and strengthen the record of such an offense, as well as other possible offenses. I remain concerned that we are lowering impeachment standards to fit a paucity of evidence and an abundance of anger. Trump will not be our last president. What we leave in the wake of this scandal will shape our democracy for generations to come, and “agitated passions” will not be a substitute for proof in an impeachment. We currently have too much of the former and too little of the latter.

“Agitated passions,” a phrase credited to Alexander Hamilton, seems to describe what inspired people to deluge Turley with threats and calls for his firing.

Word is that Karlan was on Hillary Clinton’s shortlist for the Supreme Court.

