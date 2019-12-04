With the exception of one brief question, the House Judiciary Committee Democrats and the Dem counsel focused on three law professor witnesses and all but ignored one other. However, when it came time for the Republican ranking member and the GOP counsel to ask questions, the focus turned to George Washington University Law School Prof. Jonathan Turley. At that point, the Democrats received a heavy dose of self-awareness about what’s really going on with their push for impeachment:

The Democrats have claimed the Trump administration taking their case to the courts amounts to obstruction of justice and therefore is another alleged impeachable offense.

The Democrats have set new records for “projection” this year.

