With the exception of one brief question, the House Judiciary Committee Democrats and the Dem counsel focused on three law professor witnesses and all but ignored one other. However, when it came time for the Republican ranking member and the GOP counsel to ask questions, the focus turned to George Washington University Law School Prof. Jonathan Turley. At that point, the Democrats received a heavy dose of self-awareness about what’s really going on with their push for impeachment:

Turley flips the Dem argument on impeachment on its head: "If you impeach a president, if you make a high crime and misdemeanor out of going to the courts, it is an abuse of power. It’s your abuse of power. You’re doing exactly what you’re criticizing the president of doing." pic.twitter.com/j32p5vXuWI — The First (@TheFirstonTV) December 4, 2019

The Democrats have claimed the Trump administration taking their case to the courts amounts to obstruction of justice and therefore is another alleged impeachable offense.

The Democrats have set new records for “projection” this year.