As Twitchy reported, Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan, testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, took a cheap shot at Donald and Melania Trump’s 13-year-old son with a line she’d obviously rehearsed.

The Trump campaign already responded with a statement: “Only in the minds of crazed liberals is it funny to drag a 13-year-old child into the impeachment nonsense.”

It’s not often we hear from the first lady on Twitter, but she took the time to call out Karlan by name:

Of course, all the liberals in the replies are telling her that her husband should lock up kids in cages like when the Obama administration did it and no one said anything, so it’s OK to take shots at her child.

