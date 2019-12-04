As Twitchy reported, Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan, testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, took a cheap shot at Donald and Melania Trump’s 13-year-old son with a line she’d obviously rehearsed.

At impeachment hrng, Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan notes the Constitution bars titles of nobility and that the Founders wanted to avoid the absolute rights of monarchs: "While the President can name his son Barron, he can't make him a baron." This drew applause — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 4, 2019

This is one of those times when I like to imagine the press outrage if this was a quip about one of Obama’s daughters. Also, what an angry elf! pic.twitter.com/PqLmE1Ond8 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 4, 2019

The Trump campaign already responded with a statement: “Only in the minds of crazed liberals is it funny to drag a 13-year-old child into the impeachment nonsense.”

It’s not often we hear from the first lady on Twitter, but she took the time to call out Karlan by name:

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

The worst part is it was obviously rehearsed beforehand. 👇🏼 https://t.co/6vO2vyyonW — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) December 4, 2019

