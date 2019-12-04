A little while ago we told you that Stanford Law professor and impeachment witness Pamela Karlan put all her “Resistance” cards on the table with comments about President Trump and his son Barron:

At impeachment hrng, Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan notes the Constitution bars titles of nobility and that the Founders wanted to avoid the absolute rights of monarchs: "While the President can name his son Barron, he can't make him a baron." This drew applause — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 4, 2019

Pamela Karlan: "The president can name his son Baron, he can't make him a baron."#ImpeachmentHearing pic.twitter.com/UhNW2JsWGC — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) December 4, 2019

And with that, the Trump campaign responded:

“Only in the minds of crazed liberals is it funny to drag a 13-year-old child into the impeachment nonsense.” – National Press Secretary @kayleighmcenany Our full statement on Pamela Karlan below. pic.twitter.com/XI6eY2oSIH — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 4, 2019

Trump campaign: Only in the minds of crazed liberals is it funny to drag a 13-year-old child into the impeachment nonsense..Hunter Biden is supposedly off-limits according to liberals, but a 13-year-old boy is fair game. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 4, 2019

We can’t believe the Democrats actually think they’re doing themselves any favors by hosting this circus.

