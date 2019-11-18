If you’d wondered where we’d found that graphic of 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris dressed up in a police uniform and handcuffing a little girl while smiling, we got it from the Black Socialists of America. Harris might believe she’s one of the more progressive candidates in the race, but the Black Socialists of America wanted to send out a reminder that Harris was once a cop and a prosecutor.

So on the one hand, you have Harris the prosecutor who put away who knows how many people on marijuana possession charges, and on the other hand, you have Harris the college student getting stoned while listening to rappers whose debut albums hadn’t been released yet. And most people probably know her only for wanting to lock up parents to truant kids.

NowThis News is about as progressive as you can get — they essentially shoot campaign ads for Democrats and call it news — and they seem pretty excited that Harris wants to legalize weed because it’s contributed so much to mass incarceration.

‘The criminalization of marijuana has been such a big part of what has fueled America's system of mass incarceration’ — @KamalaHarris explains why she supports legalizing cannabis pic.twitter.com/kI8kuM0ld2 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 18, 2019

Not jail, *state prison* — Jack Box (@JBXGANG) November 18, 2019

"I should know. I put them in there." — Johnny Doe (@GeorgeNadaa) November 18, 2019

Someone ought to tell Kamala Harris about… Kamala Harris. — Chris Hynes (@realchrishynes) November 18, 2019

Well, to be honest – she probably knows all about it since she WAS the driving wheel of the system of mass incarceration. She even made sure some people stay beyond their sentences because she kinda wanted that cheap labor. — Ashwynn (@AswynnNew) November 18, 2019

Didn’t @TulsiGabbard call her out about this? — jrabbit (@jrabbitmusic) November 18, 2019

She fought to keep a man she knew was innocent in jail because of a paperwork error. She’s a vile pig. — Jim (@JimFOD3point0) November 18, 2019

She was dead serious when she defended her record as a reformative AG, too. — Miguel de León (@xchixm) November 18, 2019

The delusion is strong — Bradley (@_BradleyO) November 18, 2019

She is. Completely delusional. — Trump 2020 [not an ad] 😂 (@s_m_o_g_g_y) November 18, 2019

Shameless — Suleiman Grundy (@ghettoglass) November 18, 2019

Not accurate. According to @JohnFPfaff the criminalization of marijuana has had very little effect on incarceration rates. The research points to prosecutors (like Harris was) as one of the main culprits. — Ben Lariviere (@bentheriver) November 18, 2019

I'm pretty sure all prosecutors, such as her, had a lot to do with it as well. — David Roualdes (@droualdes) November 18, 2019

Maybe sit this play out. pic.twitter.com/QeLHUhKuow — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) November 18, 2019

Is it an incredible lack of self awareness? Or just counting on her low info followers? Either way it’s no wonder this campaign never got off the ground. — DG (@7pints) November 18, 2019

Kamala is the personification of hypocrisy. — Jesse (@Jesse55930284) November 18, 2019

She's literally the only candidate whose run would not be helped by being pro-weed. — My name here (@GSD_SteVB) November 18, 2019

Like it or not, Donald Trump has done more for criminal justice reform than any other president in 100 years. The First Step Act allowed thousands of deserving non-violent inmates to get out of jail early and brought common sense changes to sentencing guidelines. — Common Sense (@Paine_1776) November 18, 2019

