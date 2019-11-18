At first, we’d thought this was either an old tweet or the New York Post was really behind the curve; it was Oct. 30 when Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford accepted the YWCA Silicon Valley’s Empowerment Award. But this one’s different; it’s the ACLU’s Courage Award. At this rate, will she also pick up Best Actress at the Oscars?

Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford accepts ACLU 'courage' award https://t.co/WXbgc6fgkE pic.twitter.com/WTUU3zkDVh — New York Post (@nypost) November 18, 2019

She’s going to have to dedicate a room in her beach house to trophies if this keeps up. The New York Post reports:

Christine Blasey Ford, a psychology professor at Palo Alto University in California, spoke Sunday after she accepted the Rodger Baldwin Courage Award from the ACLU of Southern California in Beverly Hills. She said: “When I came forward last September, I did not feel courageous. I was simply doing my duty as a citizen. I understood that not everyone would welcome my information, and I was prepared for a variety of outcomes, including being dismissed.”

No, actually, we would have welcomed her information … like where it happened, when it happened, who else was there, how she got home, etc. Instead, we had Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse going through Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook with a magnifying glass and black light.

Let’s have a big round of applause:

We truly are living in an upside down world, where an organization that is supposed to stand for liberty is opposed to due process. Truly remarkable times. — Jacob (@jmaduck99) November 18, 2019

Well said.

ACLU once cared about due process and the presumption of innocence. — Queen Mary III 👸🏻 (@MaryTherese99) November 18, 2019

Amazing irony But then it is the ACLU

and the left It’s all about signaling Form over function

Style over substance#Duplicitous — Roland king (@Rolandvanking) November 18, 2019

The ACLU once stood up to the mob. Now they are the mob. — Josh Spencer 🇺🇸 (@JoshSpencer503) November 18, 2019

I thought I was just about presenting what happened, not awards and money. 🤔 — Sir Prof. Chris Russell PhD CPA (@Magichead79) November 18, 2019

It does take a lot of courage to lie this much I guess! — Blackface Trudeau (@teremy_jaylor) November 18, 2019

“And the award for most courageous lying in an attempt to ruin a man’s life because you want to kill unborn babies on demand goes to…..” — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) November 18, 2019

She went into hiding prior to the testimony and has been in hiding, protected and out of the public afterwards. But, I have to agree that standing up and giving a story with a lesser amount of credible evidence of proof than the existence of unicorns could be considered “ballsy” — Kirk Massey (@KirkMasseyTCU) November 18, 2019

Courage award for making up a story? The ACLU is such a joke. — Chris Betchley (@nxtleveldesign) November 18, 2019

Courage has become a trivialized word at this point. — Roger C (@floplag) November 18, 2019

You want to know who needs a courage award, her friend who refused to lie and say she remembered the party when she doesn’t remember ever meeting Kavanaugh. And if Ford’s BFF never did, how do we know Ford ever did? — commonsense (@commonsense258) November 18, 2019

She got an award and her best friend, at the time that was with her, got ridiculed. What a sad chapter in history. — Checker🏁 (@actualpajomac) November 18, 2019

Wow. This isn’t crazy or anything — shooters shoot (@neverontimephil) November 18, 2019

did she use a scared little child voice to accept or are those days over — Dent In The World 🚁🤸 (@dentintheworld) November 18, 2019

Did she fly there? — Me Chomper (@chmpr) November 18, 2019

What a joke. — Trey Felder (@TbirdTr3y_10) November 18, 2019

Jussie Smollett agrees 100% — Not You (@Awesta) November 18, 2019

Heard he just missed out when it came down to these two — Billy Adams (@bilko89) November 18, 2019

Can the members board of directors of the ACLU prove they don’t molest their children? I have credibly accused them so it sounds like they do. — Deputy Van Halen (@Serenitynow418) November 18, 2019

And who is this Rodger Baldwin for whom the award is named? Sounds sketchy.

I'm old enough to remember when everyone asked what reason she had for lying. Good times. — Liberty Blonde (@liberty_blonde) November 18, 2019

Shocker: National Law Journal reporter Ryan Lovelace writes that she believes Ford was motivated to come forward and testify against Kavanaugh in part to help protect Roe v. Wade from being overturned.

Related: