The Washington Times reports that Christine Blasey Ford made a rare public appearance Wednesday to collect the YWCA Silicon Valley’s Empowerment Award.
It’s no surprise that she’d say she was inspired by Anita Hill.
“I’m deeply humbled to receive this award,” Ms. Ford told the audience, a local CBS affiliate reported. “It’s funny, I was inspired by Anita Hill when I was deciding whether to testify, but it didn’t occur to me at the time that I would be inspiring anyone else.
“I was focused on telling the U.S. Senate what had happened to me,” she said of her testimony. “I simply thought that it was my duty as a citizen and that anyone in my position would do the same thing.
“Everyone has the power to inspire others. Be courageous, stand strong, be yourself,” she concluded.
The thing is … she really didn’t tell the U.S. Senate what happened to her, or when, or where, or how she got there or how she got home, or …
She has empowered liars everywhere.
Empowered to slander an individual? Empowered to be a total fraud?
hahahahahaha
What a despicable joke!
Well, that explains everything.
Good Lord. This poor lady needs help.
Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water….
How does the most confused person in the world get an award?
She should get lots of awards! Some from Hollywood, too!
Oh stop with this garbage
Fraud inspired by fraud.
That award is like the Dems handing out subpoenas. Everyone gets one and they’re worthless.
In other news, Justice Brett Kavanaugh is currently serving on the Supreme Court.
