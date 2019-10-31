The Washington Times reports that Christine Blasey Ford made a rare public appearance Wednesday to collect the YWCA Silicon Valley’s Empowerment Award.

It’s no surprise that she’d say she was inspired by Anita Hill.

Jessica Chasmar reports:

“I’m deeply humbled to receive this award,” Ms. Ford told the audience, a local CBS affiliate reported. “It’s funny, I was inspired by Anita Hill when I was deciding whether to testify, but it didn’t occur to me at the time that I would be inspiring anyone else.

“I was focused on telling the U.S. Senate what had happened to me,” she said of her testimony. “I simply thought that it was my duty as a citizen and that anyone in my position would do the same thing.

“Everyone has the power to inspire others. Be courageous, stand strong, be yourself,” she concluded.

The thing is … she really didn’t tell the U.S. Senate what happened to her, or when, or where, or how she got there or how she got home, or …

In other news, Justice Brett Kavanaugh is currently serving on the Supreme Court.

