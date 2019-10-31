The Washington Times reports that Christine Blasey Ford made a rare public appearance Wednesday to collect the YWCA Silicon Valley’s Empowerment Award.

Christine Blasey Ford accepts empowerment award: 'I was inspired by Anita Hill' https://t.co/cJWhhnaQN5 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) October 31, 2019

It’s no surprise that she’d say she was inspired by Anita Hill.

Jessica Chasmar reports:

“I’m deeply humbled to receive this award,” Ms. Ford told the audience, a local CBS affiliate reported. “It’s funny, I was inspired by Anita Hill when I was deciding whether to testify, but it didn’t occur to me at the time that I would be inspiring anyone else. “I was focused on telling the U.S. Senate what had happened to me,” she said of her testimony. “I simply thought that it was my duty as a citizen and that anyone in my position would do the same thing. “Everyone has the power to inspire others. Be courageous, stand strong, be yourself,” she concluded.

The thing is … she really didn’t tell the U.S. Senate what happened to her, or when, or where, or how she got there or how she got home, or …

She has empowered liars everywhere. — Carl Cottingham (@cottinghamcarl) October 31, 2019

Empowered to slander an individual? Empowered to be a total fraud? — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) October 31, 2019

hahahahahaha — BA (@eod_diver) October 31, 2019

What a despicable joke! — Bob Ratliff 🇺🇸 (@ki7re) October 31, 2019

Well, that explains everything. — Joe Dougherty 🐴 (@joe_dougherty) October 31, 2019

Good Lord. This poor lady needs help. — IMZ49 Peggy (@IMZ49) October 31, 2019

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water…. — WallStreetSeat (@Finance8244) October 31, 2019

How does the most confused person in the world get an award? — Fabian Carrazana 🇺🇸 (@SSGCarrazana) October 31, 2019

She should get lots of awards! Some from Hollywood, too! — Tony briones (@brio_tony) October 31, 2019

Oh stop with this garbage — ` (@MADSENSORY) October 31, 2019

Fraud inspired by fraud. — Mark (@MarkClast) October 31, 2019

That award is like the Dems handing out subpoenas. Everyone gets one and they’re worthless. — Ronald Miller (@rgv341) October 31, 2019

In other news, Justice Brett Kavanaugh is currently serving on the Supreme Court.

