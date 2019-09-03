We haven’t written about Christine Blasey Ford in a bit — she doesn’t seem to have taken to the limelight like so many other instant celebrities — but there is a new book coming out about the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings. National Law Journal reporter Ryan Lovelace writes that she believes Ford was motivated to come forward and testify against Kavanaugh in part to help protect Roe v. Wade from being overturned.

Asche Schow reports for The Daily Wire:

Paul Bedard of the Washington Examiner was given a video clip by the author of Ford’s attorney, Debra Katz, speaking at a legal conference where she made the acknowledgment.

“In the aftermath of these hearings, I believe that Christine’s testimony brought about more good than the harm misogynist Republicans caused by allowing Kavanaugh on the court,” Katz told an audience at the University of Baltimore’s 11th Feminist Legal Theory Conference. “We were going to have a conservative [justice] … elections have consequences, but he will always have an asterisk next to his name. When he takes a scalpel to Roe v. Wade, we will know who he is, we know his character, and we know what motivates him, and that is important; it is important that we know, and that is part of what motivated Christine.” (Emphasis added.)

Now that isn’t exactly proof that Ford was lying, but was there ever any doubt that she (or Kavanaugh’s other accusers) came forward to keep a conservative justice nominated by President Trump off the Supreme Court?

But it did give Booker and Harris a chance to grandstand in preparation for the presidential runs.

You’ve got to admit they did succeed, though, in keeping an asterisk next to Kavanaugh’s name, at least to The Resistance who will never not believe he’s a drunken frat-boy rapist who spiked drinks at parties and organized gang-rape rooms.

