As Twitchy reported earlier, billionaire and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg “is actively preparing to enter the Democratic presidential primary,” so it’s time to start looking at him as a potential president.

To commemorate the occasion, The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra dug up this gem of Bloomberg, who largely finances anti-gun group Everytown for Gun Safety, trying to explain exactly what makes an assault rifle and assault rifle. Of course, he also talks about hunting.

Dana Loesch stepped up to make it clear the Second Amendment isn’t about hunting and never has been about hunting.

Focusing on gun control worked out so well for (former) Democratic candidates Eric Swalwell and Beto O’Rourke.

He can sort of make gun noises with his mouth.

