As Twitchy reported earlier, billionaire and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg “is actively preparing to enter the Democratic presidential primary,” so it’s time to start looking at him as a potential president.

To commemorate the occasion, The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra dug up this gem of Bloomberg, who largely finances anti-gun group Everytown for Gun Safety, trying to explain exactly what makes an assault rifle and assault rifle. Of course, he also talks about hunting.

Democrat presidential candidate billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who spends tens of millions of dollars pushing for extreme gun control laws, demonstrates that he knows literally nothing about firearms.pic.twitter.com/SCjpNdQm6h — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 7, 2019

Dana Loesch stepped up to make it clear the Second Amendment isn’t about hunting and never has been about hunting.

#OKBloomer I’m not worried about deer breaking into my house to hurt me and my family or enacting tyranny against free people. https://t.co/JSlLjDWX7E — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 8, 2019

In Bloomer’s world, the founders were talking about tyrannical deer when they wrote the Second Amendment. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 8, 2019

The right to bear arms, being necessary for the killing of deer, shall be regulated by the ruling class. Good luck Boomerberg. — Ethan Slocum (@EthanSlocum) November 8, 2019

@MikeBloomberg you sir are clueless about semi-automatic weapons. Also the second amendment is not about hunting, it is about tyrants like you. — Herman Huffman (@HuffmanHerman) November 8, 2019

The founders did not just come back from a hunting trip. — Nick (@InaudibleShoutX) November 8, 2019

Focusing on gun control worked out so well for (former) Democratic candidates Eric Swalwell and Beto O’Rourke.

Spoken like a guy with a constant supply of security guards with guns — WorldlyConservative (@WorldlyCon) November 8, 2019

His bodyguards will fight off the deer — Stinkin' Bodges (@Stinkin_Bodge) November 8, 2019

He ends with “…that’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard.” Which is exactly what I thought about the entirety of his response in this interview. — Greg Miehe (@gregmiehe) November 8, 2019

One of the stupidest things he's ever heard? Spoken like a man who has hasn't ever been assaulted, sexually or otherwise and doesn't have any idea what he's talking about. — Valeria, the Younger (@valeria_younger) November 8, 2019

Typical of the left… they feel no need to know what they're talking about. — StarHart (@sendittodoug) November 8, 2019

Bloomberg should probably defer gun questions to his personal detail of armed guards. — Susan Swift (@RealSusanSwift) November 8, 2019

Guy has never left New York and has armed guards, security guards, walls, police, police dogs, surveillance cameras, and god knows what else protects him from the unwashed. Freak — thomas (@firetire4) November 8, 2019

LOL clueless — Mark Pagán-Santana (@ClutchSantana) November 8, 2019

I feel dumber after listening to him. — Daniel Yllander . Yoyo (@bmxdan45) November 8, 2019

I can’t imagine going in television to do an interview about something I know nothing about. Also, how is it that someone wants to push for nation wide change in legislation without any education on the laws that already exist??? — Jason Jemiola (@JasonJemiola) November 8, 2019

This guy is rich, but he sure doesn’t know anything about guns. Obvious he has never been in the military. Probably the very last person that should ever be President. — Felix Reynolds (@Felgenrey) November 8, 2019

He can sort of make gun noises with his mouth.

@MikeBloomberg says hunters should use dynamite to hunt deer. Isn’t that a tad more dangerous than a rifle? — ❌ Carol Greenberg (@LadyImpactOhio) November 8, 2019

I don't know anyone that can throw a stick of dynamite 200 yards. — Romeo Lima (@iamviewer21) November 8, 2019

I guess by his logic if someone does break in dynamite could also be a possible option. — Matt Hunt (@matthunt) November 8, 2019

Where does he recommended we aquire dynamite? — Andrew Madson (@HotwheelsSTX187) November 8, 2019

Do his bodyguards walk around with dynamite? — KCCO (@dpreston88) November 7, 2019

Guess who is going hunting with dynamite this weekend, now? — Reboticon (@Reboticant) November 7, 2019

Please also remember Bloomberg said minorities can't be trusted with guns, as a veteran, minority, I took special offense with that. — @realktamayo (@realktamayo) November 8, 2019

Wow. I never saw this. There is some epic idiocy here…. he’s a complete tool — MartinMike🇺🇸🥃 (@MartinMike1833) November 8, 2019

At least the interviewer knew her stuff. And called him out. — Unicorn for Trump (@irises71) November 7, 2019

The more staggering thing about this video is someone asking a Democrat tough questions. — CriticalPoint (@CriticalPoint9) November 7, 2019

Michael Bloomberg: "If you can't kill a deer with 3 bullets then the deer deserves to get away" Ok Boomer — BV (@bavyas) November 7, 2019

My god how do these people get elected…? — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) November 7, 2019

