Oh, hey. Just in case this election cycle weren’t already stupid enough for you, it looks like Michael Bloomberg wants to run for president, too:
BLOOMBERG is filing to run for presidenthttps://t.co/ii6si47Cuo
— Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) November 7, 2019
"Michael R. Bloomberg is actively preparing to enter the Democratic presidential primary and is expected to file paperwork this week designating himself as a candidate in at least one state with an early filing deadline…” https://t.co/dEjlWhzXfC
— Jonathan Ellis (@jonathanellis) November 7, 2019
Bloomberg taking this step, according to the AP, because he says the current Democratic field is "not well positioned" to defeat Trump.
— Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) November 7, 2019
OK. Let’s do this.
Ok, Bloomer. https://t.co/jfYI9q0e3g
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 7, 2019
A new challenger enters the vanity primary. https://t.co/BPhBrBHbfA
— neontaster (@neontaster) November 7, 2019
sure why not
— 红色娘子军🌹 (@detachment_red) November 7, 2019
Hell yes https://t.co/kvYerwPpED
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 7, 2019
https://t.co/4H6UwZ9rE6 pic.twitter.com/AtFNYIBKsY
— Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) November 7, 2019
Folques, ello esta runniendo… https://t.co/QgXMeiJ5Be
— Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) November 7, 2019
finally somebody more loathsome than Tom Steyer
— derek davison (@dwdavison) November 7, 2019
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL https://t.co/aslS7HRqym
— 🦃 Thankful Ginger 🍁 (@mchastain81) November 7, 2019
Hey, look, another rich, old, white Democrat guy running for POTUS. https://t.co/LrL6qDSj9u
— ₿ Michelle "Radical" Ray ₿ (@RagnarsMate) November 7, 2019
Mebbe he can borrow Beto's "hell yes" gun line. pic.twitter.com/hhVDZI1RFh
— David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) November 7, 2019
The 2020 election is going to be as though the programmers of the simulation we live in turned all the options on. https://t.co/VAwd9PK4RW
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 7, 2019
Parting advice:
hide yo slurpees https://t.co/FSimAmF46O
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 7, 2019
Good idea.
***
Update:
From the man himself:
Yo runningo para el presidente por que un billionairo de Nuevo Yorko esta exactlyo what el countryo needs ahora. #BloombitoTwentito
— Miguel Bloombito (@ElBloombito) November 7, 2019