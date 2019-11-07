Oh, hey. Just in case this election cycle weren’t already stupid enough for you, it looks like Michael Bloomberg wants to run for president, too:

BLOOMBERG is filing to run for presidenthttps://t.co/ii6si47Cuo — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) November 7, 2019

"Michael R. Bloomberg is actively preparing to enter the Democratic presidential primary and is expected to file paperwork this week designating himself as a candidate in at least one state with an early filing deadline…” https://t.co/dEjlWhzXfC — Jonathan Ellis (@jonathanellis) November 7, 2019

Bloomberg taking this step, according to the AP, because he says the current Democratic field is "not well positioned" to defeat Trump. — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) November 7, 2019

OK. Let’s do this.

A new challenger enters the vanity primary. https://t.co/BPhBrBHbfA — neontaster (@neontaster) November 7, 2019

sure why not — 红色娘子军🌹 (@detachment_red) November 7, 2019

finally somebody more loathsome than Tom Steyer — derek davison (@dwdavison) November 7, 2019

Hey, look, another rich, old, white Democrat guy running for POTUS. https://t.co/LrL6qDSj9u — ₿ Michelle "Radical" Ray ₿ (@RagnarsMate) November 7, 2019

Mebbe he can borrow Beto's "hell yes" gun line. pic.twitter.com/hhVDZI1RFh — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) November 7, 2019

The 2020 election is going to be as though the programmers of the simulation we live in turned all the options on. https://t.co/VAwd9PK4RW — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 7, 2019

Parting advice:

hide yo slurpees https://t.co/FSimAmF46O — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 7, 2019

Good idea.

***

Update:

From the man himself: