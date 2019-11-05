As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Rand Paul, at a campaign rally with President Trump in Kentucky Monday night, raised the roof when he said, “We know the name of the whistleblower” and called on the media to “print his name.”

That seems at odds with Sen. Chuck Schumer’s statement Tuesday. According to him, no one knows who the whistleblower is, and it’s “despicable” to call for his name to be released. The whistleblower’s lawyers, though, kind of gave up the game by threatening publications that printed his name very soon after RealClearInvestigations did some digging and came up with a name.

Oh, and if you do know the whistleblower’s name, tell Schumer.

Schumer: “Despicable” calling for whistleblower name to be released. Adds: “No one knows who he is and if you do you should let me know." pic.twitter.com/YB7bZcliA9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 5, 2019

