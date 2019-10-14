Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel certainly didn’t resign after the Parkland debacle, and he wasn’t about to be pried from his job either. It took the election and inauguration of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to at last suspend Israel, which Israel fought in court (and lost). Last we checked, in July, Israel had just announced he’d filed for reelection as Broward County Sheriff.

He’s obviously never going away voluntarily, but a group of Parkland families held a news conference Monday to say they do not want the state Senate to give him his job back.

Hunter Pollack lost his sister Meadow in the shooting.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: familiesFloridaHunter PollackNews conferenceParklandScott IsraelSheriffstate senate