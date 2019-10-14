Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel certainly didn’t resign after the Parkland debacle, and he wasn’t about to be pried from his job either. It took the election and inauguration of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to at last suspend Israel, which Israel fought in court (and lost). Last we checked, in July, Israel had just announced he’d filed for reelection as Broward County Sheriff.

He’s obviously never going away voluntarily, but a group of Parkland families held a news conference Monday to say they do not want the state Senate to give him his job back.

Several families of Parkland victims hold a news conf. saying they don’t want state Senate to give former Sheriff Israel job back @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/kqRpchb2yC — Carey (@ccoddcbs4news) October 14, 2019

Im not from that area so i might be missing something. Why is the state senate getting involved in a county decision? Seems an over reach by the state. — Cap-0383 (@0383Cap) October 14, 2019

Gov @GovRonDeSantis suspended him and appointed an interim sheriff.

State Senate can overrule.

They shouldn't though. Dude was corrupt. — MattFromDeltona (@MattFromDeltona) October 14, 2019

Hell no. He should be in jail. Coward — lisa (@lisa27435743) October 14, 2019

Hunter Pollack lost his sister Meadow in the shooting.

It’s a sad reality that the parents of murdered children have to beg the @FLSenate not to reinstate Scott Israel. The former Sheriff cared more about politics than public safety. This is why 22 people were murdered under his leadership. Hold him accountable! https://t.co/CpAQRhs7lZ — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) October 14, 2019

Insane that this is even a consideration. Some of the FL Dems pushing it are counting on the public’s unawareness to make this happen. No way this would get momentum otherwise. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 14, 2019

He wants his power back, he’s never accepted responsibility for what occurred! He strutted on all the left wing media shows, but never really apologized to the families for his lack of leadership! So Not just no, but HELL NO! — Eikoh3 🐕🐾🐾 (@eikoh3) October 14, 2019

My mind is blown the state would consider him getting his job back. This is sickening to hear. — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) October 14, 2019

I cannot believe this is even a consideration. Outrageous! — AgaPolAm (@AgaPolAm) October 14, 2019

This is sickening. — Rhonda Koenig (@Rhondako) October 14, 2019

What has he done to earn his job back? If nothing, then no, he should never have his former position again. — Navy Brat (@USSNavyBrat) October 14, 2019

If he gets job back…it is a stain on government employment….is there no level of incompetence that deserves firing? — WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot (@MithrandirMaia) October 14, 2019

He should be in jail. He failed these kids. — Elle Hal (@HalElle) October 14, 2019

It’s absolutely appalling this is happening. @scottisrael / BCSD were given numerous warnings about this punk POS, but did nothing except exude incompetence. It would be criminal to hire him back. — Kieran Kidder (@kidderontwitr) October 14, 2019

@FLSenate Former Sheriff Scott Israel has no business employed as a public servant. He is a disgrace to the men and women who bravely protect your communities. KEEP THIS MAN OUT OF OFFICE!!! — Dori 🇺🇸 💙🇺🇸 (@DRDriscoll1) October 14, 2019

The entire district should be supporting this. — Squadslop4. Twit ter blocks most of our tweets. (@Squad4S) October 14, 2019

Unbelievable that this is even considered? What the hell do you have to do to lose your government job? — LMcL (@isuperblast) October 14, 2019

It really is unreal. — FiestyGuardian (@FiestyGuardian) October 14, 2019

