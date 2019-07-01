CNN made him a hero with its very, very premature town hall/show trial following the Parkland school shooting, and it took a lot to finally pry Scott Israel out of the sheriff’s office: first, Republican Ron DeSantis had to win the Florida governor’s race so he could issue an executive order suspending Israel. Israel fought that suspension in court, but in April, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed DeSantis’ right to suspend him.

Proving that he has no shame whatsoever, Israel on Monday filed paperwork to run again for Broward County sheriff.

Hunter Pollack lost his sister Meadow in the shooting, as Israel’s school resource officer hid in a stairwell and his deputies took positions behind their cruisers while the shooting continued. Finally, police from Coral Springs rushed past them and into the building to confront the shooting and begin rescue operations.

Today, Scott Israel announced that he will be running for Sheriff in 2020. Under his leadership, 22 innocent people died in two preventable mass shootings. His horrible policies led my sister to be defenseless when his deputies hid during gunfire (1/3)https://t.co/kz7Mhn9XZp — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) July 1, 2019

Ironically, on the same day as Israel announced his election for Sheriff again, the Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation voted 13-0 to strip BSO of the accreditation, citing the missteps from the shooting. (2/3) https://t.co/jsJwVZOPh8 — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) July 1, 2019

Since @GovRonDeSantis suspended Scott Israel, his replacement Sheriff Gregory Tony has done an incredible job in our community. Help us defeat Scott lsrael. DM me to find out how you can help. (3/3) — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) July 1, 2019

He’s just as shameless as he was when CNN set him up as the hero of their little post-game rally.

