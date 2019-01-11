Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, ahead of a news conference in Fort Lauderdale, just officially suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and appointed former Coral Springs police officer Sgt. Gregory Tony:

Ron DeSantis just announced that Sheriff Israel was suspended from office and, as we first reported in this story below, appointed Gregory Tony as his replacement https://t.co/HLtNOpiK7B — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) January 11, 2019

Gov. DeSantis cited Israel’s leadership of the department and its botched handling of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS shooting in February 2018:

MORE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issues an executive order suspending Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel due to a "pattern of poor leadership." "The families of the victims deserve accountability." https://t.co/K1l1NYHqDT pic.twitter.com/So1LxWqVwV — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 11, 2019

Of note, former Florida Gov. Rick Scott could have suspended Israel but didn’t:

Why did Gov. Scott not suspend Israel?

"You'll have to ask Governor Scott," DeSantis said. He also noted that Scott didn't suspend a troubled Okaloosa County superintendent that he suspended this morning. — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) January 11, 2019

After leaving the Coral Springs Police Department, Tony opened up a security company that “specialized in active shooter training”:

DeSantis: "I have no interest in dancing on Scott Israel’s political grave." He praises new Sheriff Gregory Tony, who had a security company that specialized in active shooter training — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) January 11, 2019

And Tony will be the first black sheriff in Broward County history:

"On the same day I pardoned the Groveland Four, Greg Tony will be the first black sheriff of Broward County," DeSantis said, noting that what was key in Tony's appointment was the "content of his character" and his qualifications — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) January 11, 2019

New Sheriff Tony pledges "I am not here for any type of political or grandiose agenda. I'm here to serve." — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) January 11, 2019

In his remarks, Gov. DeSantis ripped the school district for missing all of the red flags:

Gov. @RonDeSantisFL cites failures with the former Broward Sheriff @ScottJIsrael and the school district itself.

“This is not just a guy that came out of the blue,” DeSantis says of the Parkland murderer, referring to the lengthy list of warnings. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 11, 2019

And the governor pulled no punches with the FBI as well:

“Why wasn’t anybody at the FBI fired when this happened? You had a tip that came in in 2017 … they actually matched this individual to the previous complaint … it was a complete dereliction of duty.” DeSantis says FBI refused to meet with him and @AndrewPollackFL . — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 11, 2019

“I think how the FBI handled this was a disgrace.” Gov @RonDeSantisFL is blasts how the FBI field office handled the numerous tips on the Parkland murderer. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 11, 2019

“Everyone knew” is sadly 100% true:

“You could have walked up to anyone in the school … everyone knew” says DeSantis of school district’s knowledge of the troubles with the murderer predating the massacre. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 11, 2019

Parkland parents were on hand to support the move. Ryan Petty:

“Today is about a new chapter for Broward County,” says Ryan Petty, whose daughter was murdered in Parkland. pic.twitter.com/x580xrwMvu — George Bennett (@gbennettpost) January 11, 2019

Andrew Pollack:

“Today proves that @GovRonDeSantis is a man of his word,” says Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed at Parkland. pic.twitter.com/sKbMuObYVy — George Bennett (@gbennettpost) January 11, 2019

The crowd reportedly cheered when Pollack said they’re going after Broward County School District Superintendent Robert Runcie next:

Pollack says @RobertwRuncie is next as parents and members of the community cheer. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 11, 2019

