Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, ahead of a news conference in Fort Lauderdale, just officially suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and appointed former Coral Springs police officer Sgt. Gregory Tony:

Gov. DeSantis cited Israel’s leadership of the department and its botched handling of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS shooting in February 2018:

Of note, former Florida Gov. Rick Scott could have suspended Israel but didn’t:

After leaving the Coral Springs Police Department, Tony opened up a security company that “specialized in active shooter training”:

And Tony will be the first black sheriff in Broward County history:

In his remarks, Gov. DeSantis ripped the school district for missing all of the red flags:

And the governor pulled no punches with the FBI as well:

“Everyone knew” is sadly 100% true:

Parkland parents were on hand to support the move. Ryan Petty:

Andrew Pollack:

The crowd reportedly cheered when Pollack said they’re going after Broward County School District Superintendent Robert Runcie next:

