As Twitchy has reported, President Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops out of Northern Syria has been an unpopular one, ruffling the feathers of stalwarts like Nikki Haley and Sen. Lindsey Graham, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the beginning of military action against the Kurds this morning, on Twitter no less.

Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin reported earlier Wednesday that “the U.S. military has been ordered by President Trump not to help” with an urgent request for air support, and now she’s spoken to a U.S. Special Forces soldier on the ground in Syria, who calls the withdrawal “insanity.”

I just spoke to a distraught US Special Forces soldier who is among the 1000 or so US troops in Syria tonight who is serving alongside the SDF Kurdish forces. It was one of the hardest phone calls I have ever taken. "I am ashamed for the first time in my career." — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2019

This veteran US Special forces soldier has trained indigenous forces on multiple continents. He is on the frontlines tonight and said they are witnessing Turkish atrocities. "Turkey is not doing what it agreed to. It's horrible," this military source on the ground told me. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2019

"We met every single security agreement. The Kurds met every single agreement. There was NO threat to the Turks – NONE – from this side of the border." "This is insanity," the concerned US service member told me. ""I don't know what they call atrocities but they are happening." — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2019

This American soldier told me the Kurds have not left their positions guarding the ISIS prisoners. In fact "they prevented a prison break last night without us."

"They are not abandoning our side (yet)."

The Kurds are "pleading for our support." We are doing "nothing." — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2019

Troops on the ground in Syria and their commanders were "surprised" by the decision Sunday night.

Of the President's decision: "He doesn't understand the problem. He doesn't understand the repercussions of this. Erdogan is an Islamist, not a level headed actor." — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2019

Acc to this US soldier on the ground tonight in Syria: "The Kurds are as close to Western thinking in the Middle East as anyone. "It's a shame. It's horrible." "This is not helping the ISIS fight." Re: ISIS prisoners: "Many of them will be free in the coming days and weeks." — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2019

This US Special Forces soldier wanted me to know: "The Kurds are sticking by us. No other partner I have ever dealt with would stand by us."

Disappointed in the decisions coming from their senior leaders. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2019

President Trump issued a statement earlier in the day saying Turkey’s attack against Kurdish forces “is a bad idea.”

