As Twitchy has reported, President Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops out of Northern Syria has been an unpopular one, ruffling the feathers of stalwarts like Nikki Haley and Sen. Lindsey Graham, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the beginning of military action against the Kurds this morning, on Twitter no less.

Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin reported earlier Wednesday that “the U.S. military has been ordered by President Trump not to help” with an urgent request for air support, and now she’s spoken to a U.S. Special Forces soldier on the ground in Syria, who calls the withdrawal “insanity.”

President Trump issued a statement earlier in the day saying Turkey’s attack against Kurdish forces “is a bad idea.”

