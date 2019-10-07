A lot of big names are disagreeing with President Trump on his plan to withdraw troops from Syria. Hillary Clinton, of course, had to disagree with Trump reflexively, even though as Secretary of State she’d praised Turkey’s president for being a strong stalwart on behalf of the Syrian people.

Still, there are plenty of others who strongly disagree with President Trump’s decision:

No matter what President Trump is saying about his decision, it is EXACTLY what President Obama did in Iraq with even more disastrous consequences for our national security. Unlike President Obama, I hope President Trump will reassess and take sound military advice. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 7, 2019

We should never turn our back on our allies. The Kurds have played an essential role in destroying the ISIS caliphate & it is simply unacceptable that we abandon them. What does this say to our other allies or future partnerships? I fear that whatever that answer is—its not good. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) October 7, 2019

We must always have the backs of our allies, if we expect them to have our back. The Kurds were instrumental in our successful fight against ISIS in Syria. Leaving them to die is a big mistake. #TurkeyIsNotOurFriend — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 7, 2019

I generally support @POTUS on foreign policy & don't want our troops fighting other nations' wars, but a HUGE mistake to abandon Kurds. They've never asked us to do THEIR fighting-just give them tools to defend themselves. They have been faithful allies. We CANNOT abandon them. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 7, 2019

The Kurds are the most efficient ISIS killers on the planet. The President’s betrayal of these critical allies in the war on terror is shortsighted, wrongheaded and self-defeating. — Adam Edelen (@adamhedelen) October 7, 2019

Speaking of ISIS killers, Lone Conservative founder Kassy Dillon visited the Kurds in the field a year ago and wanted to introduce Mo, a Kurdish fighter.

This is Mo. He’s a Kurd and has been fighting ISIS since he was 16. He’s one week older than me. He wears the American flag to honor all of the Americans who fought beside him against ISIS. pic.twitter.com/ugHMAy078x — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 7, 2019

The Kurds are amazing people and strong fighters. I had the opportunity to visit them in the field over a year ago. They love America and are trusting us to ensure they are not persecuted by Turkey. We can not abandon them. pic.twitter.com/fxEMfJV1Bx — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 7, 2019

Not standing up to Turkey will not only have implications for the Syrian Kurds. Turkey is not a good ally. Erdogan is a brutal and evil man. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 7, 2019

Standing up to Turkey doesn’t mean military force, it means not issuing a statement that basically gives them permission to waltz right in. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 7, 2019

Funny bonus video of Mo explaining how he feels about ISIS pic.twitter.com/ksp9LPARAj — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 7, 2019

Ok one more because Mo is hilarious and is unapologetically a pro-America Kurd. pic.twitter.com/OReU2cO1hs — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 7, 2019

When I was in Iraq in 2002, we worked closely with the Kurds, and they helped us gain a significant presence in northern Iraq. I supported them then, and I will support them now. — Tainurn (@tainurn) October 7, 2019

God has a plan for the Kurds. Trust the Lord with all your heart. I pray for the Kurds. — arlene billson (@juneslili) October 7, 2019

I am so ashamed and heartbroken that we are actually turning our backs on those who not only fought side by side with us but lost thousands doing so! — Karen imbimbo (@KarenImbimbo) October 7, 2019

having worked with the Kurds in that part of the world, I can say with absolute certainty, that they are brilliant soldiers, brilliant people and have a tremendous culture. — James Monckton (@jamiemonckton) October 7, 2019

We wish him the best of luck. — JcSilva (@JCsadaSilva) October 7, 2019

That’s a great story and glad all us taxpayers could help out as long as we did. Time to end that campaign and use those monies elsewhere! Follow and support @realDonaldTrump plan, it’s a good one! — Don Father (@drs3rd) October 7, 2019

Great. Time to put his big boy pants on and let our guys go home. — LAUD ROLPH🌺 (@LaudRolph) October 7, 2019

Kassy, fair enough, but please also post a picture of the American Servicemember(s) you are ok with dying over there to help the Kurds. You are right about the Kurds being our friends and we should help, just not with troops. — former Hill type (@rj_torrey) October 7, 2019

Sad to say, but someone has to get burnt if we're ever going to put a stop to these endless wars. War is hell, not everyone can win. — Jacob Gerard (@realJacobGerard) October 7, 2019

Please, elaborate on how you would differ in conducting foreign policy. I have sympathy for the kurds but i'm having difficulty refuting Trump's points. — Cameron Whelan (@leewhelan999999) October 7, 2019

