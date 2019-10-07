A lot of big names are disagreeing with President Trump on his plan to withdraw troops from Syria. Hillary Clinton, of course, had to disagree with Trump reflexively, even though as Secretary of State she’d praised Turkey’s president for being a strong stalwart on behalf of the Syrian people.

Still, there are plenty of others who strongly disagree with President Trump’s decision:

Speaking of ISIS killers, Lone Conservative founder Kassy Dillon visited the Kurds in the field a year ago and wanted to introduce Mo, a Kurdish fighter.

