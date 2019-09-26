As you know, President Donald Trump lost a lawsuit over whether he, as an elected public official, could block people on Twitter, or if that violated the free speech rights of the American people. If that holds true for the president, though, does it also hold true for members of Congress and other public officials?

The New York Post reports that Ocasio-Cortez’ campaign manager, Rebecca Rodriguez, explained in a hearing that her boss blocks people “if she feels the posts start reaching a point where it’s not constructive, where it’s an attack and where the person becomes so polarizing that she cannot have a conversation with them and they’re amplifying their platform.”

However, the judge thinks that he has to hear from Ocasio-Cortez herself.

Dov Hikind is among those suing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, his elected representative, of blocking him and others on Twitter.

Trending

Yep.

That’s what we’re trying to figure out — if what’s good for President Trump applies to Congress as well.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezblockDov HikindlawsuitNew York Posttestifytwitter