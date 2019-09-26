As you know, President Donald Trump lost a lawsuit over whether he, as an elected public official, could block people on Twitter, or if that violated the free speech rights of the American people. If that holds true for the president, though, does it also hold true for members of Congress and other public officials?

The New York Post reports that Ocasio-Cortez’ campaign manager, Rebecca Rodriguez, explained in a hearing that her boss blocks people “if she feels the posts start reaching a point where it’s not constructive, where it’s an attack and where the person becomes so polarizing that she cannot have a conversation with them and they’re amplifying their platform.”

Here's what will get you blocked by AOC on Twitter https://t.co/aZafyCCnUe pic.twitter.com/JVkR0cS3ur — New York Post (@nypost) September 26, 2019

However, the judge thinks that he has to hear from Ocasio-Cortez herself.

Dov Hikind is among those suing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, his elected representative, of blocking him and others on Twitter.

BREAKING: Judge calls on @AOC to testify in Fed. court because her campaign mgr made it clear she’s the only one who controls her account and personally decided to block me. Now she will have to account for why. Looking forward to seeing her in court…https://t.co/PDaPTu6B8I — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) September 26, 2019

Didn’t a judge rule Trump couldn’t block people who disagree with him? — Jeff Quail (@QuailJeff) September 26, 2019

Yep.

I thought the courts ruled that elected officials cannot block citizens? — Killer McGirk ⭐⭐⭐ (@Geezasaurus) September 26, 2019

That’s what we’re trying to figure out — if what’s good for President Trump applies to Congress as well.

