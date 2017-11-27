President Trump certainly has spawned a nationwide discussion of the role of the president on social media, to the point where Valerie Plame Wilson has set up a GoFundMe campaign to buy a controlling interest in Twitter just to kick him off.

But is it legal for President Trump to block people on Twitter? Matthew Sheffield looked into the question for Salon, and he notes that the Knight First Amendment Institute is representing in court several Twitter users who have been blocked by the president.

Sheffield writes:

One significant area of dispute that the court must resolve is whether a social media account used for official business can be fairly compared to public “town hall” meetings that politicians have organized since America’s founding. The law governing such meetings explicitly prohibits “viewpoint discrimination,” where citizens who express critical opinions are treated differently than those who express supportive positions.

In its responses to the Knight lawsuit, the Justice Department argues that Trump does not use Twitter as a public forum but instead as a place to discuss his own personal views. The president’s critics find such claims unpersuasive.

We thought Twitter was a private business with its own terms of service?

So, when some outgoing Twitter staffer “inadvertently” shuts down the president’s account, do we all get to sue Twitter for denying us access to his tweets?

* * *

