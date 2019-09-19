It was only yesterday when NBC News slapped up a website where viewers could anonymously leave their “climate confessions” — transgressions against the environment in the categories of plastics, paper, food waste, energy, meat, and transportation. “I sleep with the air conditioner on year-round and justify it to myself by recycling,” writes one sinner.

But back in July, Elizabeth Warren wanted to have a beer with you and a friend — if she could ever find a break from all those selfies — and she even offered to pay for your airfare to catch that beer. That doesn’t seem very responsible use of air travel.

Every so often while I’m traveling around the country, I’ll have someone come up to me and say, “I’d love to grab a beer with you.” Well, here’s your chance. Chip in now to be automatically entered and, if you win, we’ll fly you and a friend out to grab a drink with me. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 28, 2019

Flying people out just to have a beer is pretty damn irresponsible, don't you think? https://t.co/fFq4MyZm8D — BT (@back_ttys) September 19, 2019

Well, it is, but people are just coming up to her all the time and saying they’d love to have a beer with her.

