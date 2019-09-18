From the “It’s Come to This” we find this doozy:

Blast the AC? Cook a steak once a week? Where do you fall short in preventing climate change? Tell us with Climate Confessions: https://t.co/WoifEE8gHj pic.twitter.com/nhCE0UOiuA — NBC News Graphics (@NBCNewsGraphics) September 18, 2019

In a leftist’s dream world, would “climate confessions” be mandatory?

This "confession" page by NBC News about how you supposedly contribute to climate change is insane. Eat meat? You must confess! Use plastic? Confess! Drive a car? Congress! There's a list of "sins." Climate change is a religion. https://t.co/YIJp61cFVT — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 18, 2019

“Insane” and then some.

Confession: I work in an air-conditioned newsroom at NBC https://t.co/85btIA55yb — Hey, guys (@jtLOL) September 18, 2019

It’d be just terrible if NBC’s solicitation of “climate confessions” backfired badly.

All cadres are ordered to report to their commissars for the weekly struggle session! Confessing your crimes against the Party will make you pure and strong. Remember that all of you are sinful wretches but the Party redeems you with its generous love. https://t.co/JbzY1Uz15b — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 18, 2019

Sometimes all you can do is laugh at the absurdity https://t.co/fIP3ulPsZC — Matt Bohmfalk (@mattywatty01) September 18, 2019

Not a great way to win support for climate action you guys https://t.co/L8pzw2WPbo — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) September 18, 2019

Shh! Don’t tell them.

Climate change activism is a religion for leftists https://t.co/yNqJr2xekU — Kevin Boyd🗽 🇺🇸 (@TheKevinBoyd) September 18, 2019

ClimateChangeism is a religion, exhibit 3871…. https://t.co/onLR35xjsO — Nebojša Malić (@NebojsaMalic) September 18, 2019

Reminder: This is NOT a religion. https://t.co/D3JE4XaM95 — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 18, 2019

Oh, of course not! *Eye roll*