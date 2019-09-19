In case you missed it, Elizabeth Warren is very popular. So popular, in fact, that reporters had to ask her to stop posing for selfies with her fans. At least according to her new fundraising email:

Media cannot get enough of Elizabeth Warren’s photo lines, and we’re supposed to believe they tried to stop her? What else would they have to talk about, then?

FOUR HOURS … and counting:

Nevertheless, she’ll persist.

