In case you missed it, Elizabeth Warren is very popular. So popular, in fact, that reporters had to ask her to stop posing for selfies with her fans. At least according to her new fundraising email:

New fundraising email from Elizabeth Warren. "Reporters kept asking if we would stop the photo lines….But I said no." Is this real life? pic.twitter.com/UcvLWcq5Ms — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 19, 2019

We’ll have what Elizabeth’s having.

I'm calling fake news on this.https://t.co/nsUCfyBLSw — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) September 19, 2019

Super-duper fake news:

Media cannot get enough of Elizabeth Warren’s photo lines, and we’re supposed to believe they tried to stop her? What else would they have to talk about, then?

CNN did a report where her own campaign manager said he asked her to stop doing them. — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) September 19, 2019

FOUR HOURS — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) September 19, 2019

FOUR HOURS … and counting:

CHICAGO — An @ewarren selfie line has formed at O’Hare International as she awaits a flight to Cedar Rapids. She was on the phone and when she hung up a crowd started to form. pic.twitter.com/eC48ZFB9qo — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) September 19, 2019

Four hours is the current world record. Can she beat it? https://t.co/OzhfInrcTq — Hey, guys (@jtLOL) September 19, 2019

Nevertheless, she’ll persist.