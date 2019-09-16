Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, threw some cold water on talk of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s impeachment Monday, saying the committee is just too busy impeaching President Trump to even consider impeaching a Supreme Court justice.

There’s that and the fact that Sunday’s book excerpt from two New York Times reporters has since been amended with an editor’s note adding that the woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh back in college doesn’t remember the incident.

There are plenty of reasons for Democrats to revive the Brett Kavanaugh hearings now, but even Nadler said to WNYC, “We have our hands full with impeaching the president right now and that’s going to take up our limited resources and time for a while.” And he’s said that at the conclusion of the inquiry, the House will vote on articles of impeachment … or maybe they won’t.

So, too early to start an impeachment inquiry into Kavanaugh?

