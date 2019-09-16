Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, threw some cold water on talk of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s impeachment Monday, saying the committee is just too busy impeaching President Trump to even consider impeaching a Supreme Court justice.

House Judiciary chair says says the committee is too busy 'impeaching the president' to consider investigating Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/aylK7HHATP — POLITICO (@politico) September 16, 2019

House Judiciary chairman signals impeachment calls against Kavanaugh are premature https://t.co/P6wQPVL48c — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 16, 2019

There’s that and the fact that Sunday’s book excerpt from two New York Times reporters has since been amended with an editor’s note adding that the woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh back in college doesn’t remember the incident.

There are plenty of reasons for Democrats to revive the Brett Kavanaugh hearings now, but even Nadler said to WNYC, “We have our hands full with impeaching the president right now and that’s going to take up our limited resources and time for a while.” And he’s said that at the conclusion of the inquiry, the House will vote on articles of impeachment … or maybe they won’t.

So, too early to start an impeachment inquiry into Kavanaugh?

U think? — Alan Williams (@AlanWil76744624) September 16, 2019

"Premature" = "let's drag out these utterly bogus obviously libelous lies as long as we can to smear any decision Kavanaugh rules on and scare off any other true conservatives from accepting an appointment to SCOTUS when RBG kicks the bucket." — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) September 16, 2019

It’s so premature if it was a pregnancy I would say the woman was still a virgin — Brendan O’Keefe (@efeekonadnerb) September 16, 2019

Less premature and more like stillborn. — M Pohl (@Maelvampyre) September 16, 2019

No kidding. No evidence once again. — Dean Grainger (@grainger_danger) September 16, 2019

Peel back the slime and "premature" actually translates to "unfounded." — Pelosi's Dentures (@DenturesPelosi) September 16, 2019

Let them do it. Doubling down on a pair of 2’s is so Democrat — Mr. McMexican (@BoyZilian1) September 16, 2019

The left: We should immediately impeach a SCOTUS justice because the person who was the supposed victim of a sexual assault has no memory of it, but a former Clinton attorney says he saw it. Also the left: We would totally never abuse red flag laws. — Nuclear Herbs (@NuclearHerbs) September 16, 2019

You think? I mean the liars from the @NYTimes (that were more about making a profit on their book sales than honesty) have already had to back track on this supposed new allegation which isn't new at all. It was by a former Clinton lawyer and the alleged victim can't remember it. — Brian Kelly (@briankelly153) September 16, 2019

Unfounded. Fixed it for you. — American Mom ⭐⭐⭐ (@kyelliemae) September 16, 2019

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHHHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH — the Flash (@ThickenParm) September 16, 2019

Impeach kavanaugh for what? — Mad Jhack (@MaddestJack) September 16, 2019

These people are really becoming the laughing stock in America 😂 — Shay LaVanier (@tweetershay2011) September 16, 2019

The Democrats want to lose the 2020 election. — Casey Louis (@caseylouis32) September 16, 2019

One phony impeachment hoax at a time, folks. — bright blue ball (@geokeyhole) September 16, 2019

Related: