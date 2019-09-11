You might remember that 16-year-old Swedish climate alarmist Greta Thunberg broke all of our hearts here at Twitchy back in August when she said in an interview that she wouldn’t waste time meeting with President Trump on her swing through the United States. “Why should I waste time talking to him?” she asked, apparently underselling her magical powers to make world leaders pretend to care about the “climate crisis.”

Thunberg will, however, use some of her time in the United States to join a “climate strike” outside the White House, so that will do a lot of good.

Grate Thunberg to take part in "climate strike" outside White House https://t.co/O0mo6Kxi4A pic.twitter.com/Er6RrwEFJj — The Hill (@thehill) September 10, 2019

The Hill obviously misspelled “Greta” in that tweet but left it along, maybe thinking of the hundreds of people in the comments who all had the same idea to point out how “grate” it was that Thunberg would be out front of the White House.

Someone who didn’t have any typos in his tweet on the matter was Steve Milloy of JunkScience.com, who took a slightly different tack:

Greta the Climate Puppet to perform climate show in front of White House on Friday.https://t.co/CZuuFwS9su — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) September 10, 2019

Greta the Climate Puppet? Ouch.

Someone with a really powerful sound system should park just outside of the protest and play "There are no strings on me" every time they start their little show — COLORADO HAOLE (@ColoradoScubaFr) September 10, 2019

Child abuse in the public square. Isn't that great. — LDLDLOL (@LDreeniatnuom) September 10, 2019

I'm surprised her handlers weren't smarter about this and didn't pick the hottest day of the summer for this event, like Hansen did for his Congressional testimony in 88. That's how the pro activists do it. — Jon A (@Latebird2013) September 10, 2019

“I tell world leaders the science, and how it looks like." 🙄 Wow! A sixteen year old Scientist and climate expert. — Rich Anthony (@RichAnthony76) September 11, 2019

Did she walk here? Because…you know. — Bob Corona (@Bob_Corona_MD) September 10, 2019

She took that zero-emission, solar-powered boat trip to get here … how she’s getting home is another question entirely; we know how the boat’s getting home — they flew over a crew to sail it back.

That ship has sailed pic.twitter.com/6ywflkwFJl — contrarian67 (@contrarion67) September 10, 2019

Will Greta be going to China and India??? — Joeyboy (@Joeyboy25526204) September 11, 2019

I actually feel bad for her ☹️It is apparent she is suffering real fear and anxiety for something she doesn’t need to be afraid of. — don robinson (@drob1927) September 11, 2019

But they’ve made her a hero out of passing on that irrational fear to a whole new generation of young people and teaching them to use their anger in their activism and “hold the older generations accountable for the mess they have created.” Like raising kids.

