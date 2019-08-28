Earlier this month, we told you how Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg’s sailing journey to the United States was billed as having no carbon emissions, despite being high on fecal emissions. Turns out, it gets even more problematic than that.

A spokeswoman for Team Malizia said it’ll be necessary to fly the crew to the U.S. because the high-profile trip with the 16-year-old Swedish campaigner that left Plymouth on Wednesday was arranged at very short notice. Holly Cova told The Associated Press by email Friday that “we only have one boat, so they cannot easily sail over to meet them.” Cova said the team recognizes it’s “an imperfect solution” but believes offsetting the emissions by funding carbon-reducing projects elsewhere “is better than doing nothing.”

Yeah, those carbon offsets should just fix everything right up.

