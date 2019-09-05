Excuse if all we can think about Joe Biden after Wednesday night’s marathon climate crisis town hall is his gross bleeding eyeball, but now that he’s laid down his claim that the Green New Deal is a good start, his campaign’s turned its attention back to gun control.

If Biden did anything about gun violence in the eight years he was vice president besides turn his head the other way when Eric Holder was arming Mexican drug cartels, we don’t know about it, but he is cashing in on his experience teaming up with Sen. Dianne Feinstein to push through the 1994 assault weapons ban, which of course he’d like to see back on the books.

Notice, though, that Biden links to an opinion piece in the New York Times and not a study of the assault weapons ban, like the ones Dana Loesch handily linked to.

ProPublica reported back in 2014 in its fact-check of Feinstein:

… “There is no compelling evidence that it saved lives,” Duke University public policy experts Philip Cook and Kristin Goss wrote in their book “The Gun Debate: What Everyone Needs to Know.”

A definitive study of the 1994 law — which prohibited the manufacture and sale of semiautomatic guns with “military-style features” such pistol grips or bayonet mounts as well as magazines holding more than ten rounds of ammunition — found no evidence that it had reduced overall gun crime or made shootings less lethal. “We cannot clearly credit the ban with any of the nation’s recent drop in gun violence,” the Department of Justice-funded study concluded in 2004. “Should it be renewed, the ban’s effects on gun violence are likely to be small at best and perhaps too small for reliable measurement.”

And Feinstein’s ban didn’t even take into consideration such modern modifications as USA Today’s frightening chainsaw bayonet attachment for the AR-15.

You’ve got to admit, the black metal ones with the things on them are scarier than the wooden ones.

