There have been plenty of awful anti-gun takes following the horrific, deadly shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, but this one from USA Today … this one’s in a league of its own:

Think it’s a joke? It’s not:

It’s real … and it’s spectacularly insane:

Sweet mother of pearl.

This guy chose the former:

Good Lord. This is where we’re at now? Chainsaw bayonets?

That’s one hell of an understatement.

Trending

There’s only one thing left to do now … Get to work, Photoshoppers!

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

Update:

Keep ’em comin’!

***

Update:

‘Annnnnd I’m dead’! USA Today’s ‘chainsaw bayonet’ clarification is ‘an instant classic’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chainsaw bayonetgunsmodificationsUSA Today