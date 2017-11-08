There have been plenty of awful anti-gun takes following the horrific, deadly shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, but this one from USA Today … this one’s in a league of its own:

My sides are in orbit. pic.twitter.com/q3gz8kF9kt — Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) November 8, 2017

Think it’s a joke? It’s not:

Yes, it is a real tweet: https://t.co/7T0zEiz4jf — Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) November 8, 2017

It’s real … and it’s spectacularly insane:

A look at the gun used in the Texas church shooting. https://t.co/xdxIf5fR77 pic.twitter.com/sUY1mCCLZC — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 8, 2017

Sweet mother of pearl.

No, seriously, they actually show this “chainsaw bayonet” as a possible modification, along with a “trigger crank.” I don't know whether to laugh or cry. https://t.co/MZ44VeZP3q — Heather (@hboulware) November 8, 2017

This guy chose the former:

Hahahahahahahaha hahaha hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahahahahaha😂 — Vareck Bridges (@Gray_Wolfs76) November 8, 2017

Good Lord. This is where we’re at now? Chainsaw bayonets?

Me: Wow, the media can't screw up on guns anymore than they already have.@USATODAY: Hold our chainsaw bayonet! pic.twitter.com/4NIf9QVV0M — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 8, 2017

Again, the Press is incapable of covering guns. https://t.co/oT6ErieDk1 — Lee Doren (@LDoren) November 8, 2017

That’s one hell of an understatement.

Are you people freaking kidding me with this video?? A chainsaw bayonet??? https://t.co/ZRVGTlqmxg — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 8, 2017

This crap is going to put me in an early grave. For the love of God… pic.twitter.com/VkuoGzMkX3 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 8, 2017

Wow. Did you guys come up with that all on your own? — Nate (@n8baker) November 8, 2017

What thought process went through the USA Today team to run w/ chainsaw bayonets? https://t.co/6SOuGfOmiF — Sean Hackbarth (@seanhackbarth) November 8, 2017

CHAINSAW BAYONET LMAO — Cody (@CodyDeffendall) November 8, 2017

I'm a lumberjack and a gun enthusiast and even I don't have a chainsaw bayonet. https://t.co/gUR47yiPF1 — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) November 8, 2017

For those rare times you need to cut down a tree to get a shot at a bear. pic.twitter.com/cE4GAZ85y7 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 8, 2017

What about attaching a mini nuclear missile to the bottom of it? It's a great idea and I'm going to patent it, don't steal my idea scrubs. pic.twitter.com/X9nl76egQF — Guys ^3 🇬🇧 (@ImDave_) November 8, 2017

I'm going to a competitor if I can't get one of these w/ a flame thrower. https://t.co/QtBzgt7OCa — Sean Hackbarth (@seanhackbarth) November 8, 2017

Chainsaw Bayonet 😂😂😂👍. You forgot the lightsaber and invisibility cloak👍. Stellar research😂 — David (@OCBizarro) November 8, 2017

I thought the rabid beaver launcher was the better attachment. https://t.co/THzWp3yKHA — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 8, 2017

There’s only one thing left to do now … Get to work, Photoshoppers!

photoshop people…can you do something sillier than this? offhand i am thinking narwhal tusk, cattle prod, and trombone https://t.co/TvLnBYhkMX — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 8, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

Update:

H/T to @Kaitain_FL for putting together this masterful reproduction of my patented rifle with rifle bayonet with rifle bayonet cc: @USATODAY pic.twitter.com/c1pZtZ9z2G — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 8, 2017

The true horror was in front of us all along. pic.twitter.com/NvudBsLy3b — Dr. Not Top 100 (@NocAHomaratheon) November 8, 2017

Smh, look at this attachment: pic.twitter.com/OG1jO8iWRE — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 8, 2017

Mine is now the ultimate power in the universe!

👾 pic.twitter.com/ZasIm36YiJ — Bubba (@BubbaRadio) November 8, 2017

And this is legal? We've gotta get these things off the shelves. pic.twitter.com/SnohqfSol2 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 8, 2017

H/T @LisaDeP, who sends the most terrifying iteration of a rifle modification yet pic.twitter.com/lUZYzhV5jz — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 8, 2017

Wow. Millennials have now ruined guns, too. pic.twitter.com/QuD1mHzylO — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 8, 2017

Keep ’em comin’!

Update:

