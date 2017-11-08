There have been plenty of awful anti-gun takes following the horrific, deadly shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, but this one from USA Today … this one’s in a league of its own:
My sides are in orbit. pic.twitter.com/q3gz8kF9kt
— Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) November 8, 2017
Think it’s a joke? It’s not:
Yes, it is a real tweet: https://t.co/7T0zEiz4jf
— Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) November 8, 2017
It’s real … and it’s spectacularly insane:
A look at the gun used in the Texas church shooting. https://t.co/xdxIf5fR77 pic.twitter.com/sUY1mCCLZC
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 8, 2017
Sweet mother of pearl.
What. In. The. Actual. Fuck?!?! https://t.co/Mdig5daBFV
— Heather (@hboulware) November 8, 2017
No, seriously, they actually show this “chainsaw bayonet” as a possible modification, along with a “trigger crank.” I don't know whether to laugh or cry. https://t.co/MZ44VeZP3q
— Heather (@hboulware) November 8, 2017
This guy chose the former:
Hahahahahahahaha hahaha hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahahahahaha😂
— Vareck Bridges (@Gray_Wolfs76) November 8, 2017
Good Lord. This is where we’re at now? Chainsaw bayonets?
Me: Wow, the media can't screw up on guns anymore than they already have.@USATODAY: Hold our chainsaw bayonet! pic.twitter.com/4NIf9QVV0M
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 8, 2017
Again, the Press is incapable of covering guns. https://t.co/oT6ErieDk1
— Lee Doren (@LDoren) November 8, 2017
That’s one hell of an understatement.
Are you people freaking kidding me with this video?? A chainsaw bayonet??? https://t.co/ZRVGTlqmxg
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 8, 2017
This crap is going to put me in an early grave. For the love of God… pic.twitter.com/VkuoGzMkX3
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 8, 2017
Wow. Did you guys come up with that all on your own?
— Nate (@n8baker) November 8, 2017
What thought process went through the USA Today team to run w/ chainsaw bayonets? https://t.co/6SOuGfOmiF
— Sean Hackbarth (@seanhackbarth) November 8, 2017
CHAINSAW BAYONET LMAO
— Cody (@CodyDeffendall) November 8, 2017
I'm a lumberjack and a gun enthusiast and even I don't have a chainsaw bayonet. https://t.co/gUR47yiPF1
— J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) November 8, 2017
For those rare times you need to cut down a tree to get a shot at a bear. pic.twitter.com/cE4GAZ85y7
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 8, 2017
What about attaching a mini nuclear missile to the bottom of it? It's a great idea and I'm going to patent it, don't steal my idea scrubs. pic.twitter.com/X9nl76egQF
— Guys ^3 🇬🇧 (@ImDave_) November 8, 2017
I'm going to a competitor if I can't get one of these w/ a flame thrower. https://t.co/QtBzgt7OCa
— Sean Hackbarth (@seanhackbarth) November 8, 2017
Chainsaw Bayonet 😂😂😂👍. You forgot the lightsaber and invisibility cloak👍. Stellar research😂
— David (@OCBizarro) November 8, 2017
I thought the rabid beaver launcher was the better attachment. https://t.co/THzWp3yKHA
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 8, 2017
There’s only one thing left to do now … Get to work, Photoshoppers!
photoshop people…can you do something sillier than this? offhand i am thinking narwhal tusk, cattle prod, and trombone https://t.co/TvLnBYhkMX
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 8, 2017
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.
***
Update:
H/T to @Kaitain_FL for putting together this masterful reproduction of my patented rifle with rifle bayonet with rifle bayonet cc: @USATODAY pic.twitter.com/c1pZtZ9z2G
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 8, 2017
Mini cannon… pic.twitter.com/ZPaLIErvEh
— ZeroPointNow (@ZeroPointNow) November 8, 2017
Corgi mod@StephenGutowski pic.twitter.com/DAMCTOHxwG
— Jeff Dobbs (@jeffdobbs) November 8, 2017
The true horror was in front of us all along. pic.twitter.com/NvudBsLy3b
— Dr. Not Top 100 (@NocAHomaratheon) November 8, 2017
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) November 8, 2017
Smh, look at this attachment: pic.twitter.com/OG1jO8iWRE
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 8, 2017
Mine is now the ultimate power in the universe!
👾 pic.twitter.com/ZasIm36YiJ
— Bubba (@BubbaRadio) November 8, 2017
And this is legal? We've gotta get these things off the shelves. pic.twitter.com/SnohqfSol2
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 8, 2017
#PossibleModifications pic.twitter.com/6Ah41fyiVg
— Matt McDaniel (@GovMatt) November 8, 2017
The best ones so far.
cc: @USATODAY #ChainsawBayonet pic.twitter.com/AgwMGQCOqj
— Jerry Dunleavy 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) November 8, 2017
H/T @LisaDeP, who sends the most terrifying iteration of a rifle modification yet pic.twitter.com/lUZYzhV5jz
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 8, 2017
#PossibleModifications pic.twitter.com/CiuKeYreyu
— Mike (@ThePantau) November 8, 2017
— Lizzy Lou Who🍁🍂 (@_wintergirl93) November 8, 2017
Wow. Millennials have now ruined guns, too. pic.twitter.com/QuD1mHzylO
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 8, 2017
Keep ’em comin’!
***
Update:
‘Annnnnd I’m dead’! USA Today’s ‘chainsaw bayonet’ clarification is ‘an instant classic’