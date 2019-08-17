It should be no surprise that members of Antifa don’t want what they do publicized by the fact that the majority wear masks or kerchiefs over their faces and do things like give independent journalists like Andy Ngo a brain hemorrhage and steal his camera equipment.

Ngo reports that another independent journalist was pepper-sprayed in Portland Saturday, although the guy sees to be in good shape. He and his camera obviously aren’t welcome, though:

Independent journalist @Muffinpan503 was attacked & pepper sprayed. A woman tries to calm the angry shirtless man following him but is told to mind her own business as a white person. pic.twitter.com/SeQb2A2gTX — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

Antifa pushes a guy out of the park, don't know why. As they push him out, antifa uses umbrellas to block reporters cameras. At one point, the guy in the dog mask briefly turns his attention to me. pic.twitter.com/lN0hXyxKCQ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 17, 2019

Independent journalist @Muffinpan503 was pepper sprayed when he crossed into the Antifa side and began filming. Black bloc attempted to prevent our journalist from getting footage. pic.twitter.com/vF6rHn0W9p — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2019

Didn’t Mayor Ted Wheeler announce two weeks ago that people who spread fear and violence weren’t welcome in his city?

And watch this poor guy, who claims not to be affiliated with either side. He’s told to put away his camera and go home — “You are in a very unsafe situation,” he’s warned.

“Death is coming to your doorstep” Man taking pictures who claims no political allegiance claims to have assaulted by Antifa by pepper spray: pic.twitter.com/lL6wbCVBdJ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2019

Didn’t Antifa try to claim that they weren’t actually an organization — just people who happen to show up and the same time and place in their matching homemade assault gear?

As Twitchy mentioned earlier, Washington Examiner journalist Julio Rosas was accosted by a protester whose gender we won’t assume over the black-and-white flag emblem on his sleeve; see, the American flag is the banner of a fascist and a sign of the enemy.

It turns out things got much hairier for Rosa after that encounter.

Things are getting tense as a man shouts antifa is not here to talk, but to fight. pic.twitter.com/ePwY2cwphu — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 17, 2019

I got surrounded by antifa and they shouted I had to leave. Police came in and took me aside to defuse the situation. pic.twitter.com/EZqLxxJvqZ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 17, 2019

He came up to me again and people again surrounded me. He said I get hurt then that was on me. Police came back said I was provoking them by being there. pic.twitter.com/yHTx34CU50 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 17, 2019

“He said if I get hurt then that was on me.” Hey, Chris Cuomo, aren’t these the guys you likened to allied soldiers storming the beach at Normandy to fight Nazis? We thought the CNN crew was against the intimidation of journalists — will Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter be as upset over this as they are a “fake news” tweet from President Trump?

And just so we're clear: I did not do or say anything to these people. They came up to me and started the confrontation. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 17, 2019

A pepper ball is used by police as they make an arrest, the guy who was threatening me earlier. pic.twitter.com/wEdqWJCdhD — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 17, 2019

The “milkshaking” continues:

The police decided to stop protecting that small conservative group that got separated & antifa went after them. Man holding flag got a bunch of stuff thrown on his head. Not sure why @PortlandPolice left. Mob is following them. pic.twitter.com/bTlAUsUpbr — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

Oh, and remember how Mayor Wheeler had the brilliant idea to send out police liaison officers to interact with each side of the protest and try to calm things down? That didn’t work.

A Portland officer hands a card to Antifa members, he wouldn't say what was on it. An antifa member quickly stands between the officer and the person he was talking to. pic.twitter.com/Mb0uJWd7qK — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 17, 2019

Just as a bonus, here’s a member of Antifa dressed as a unicorn dancing around to taunt police:

Antifa unicorn dances in front of Portland Police. #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/GnTo6Jhif7 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

Beautiful Portland, everyone.

