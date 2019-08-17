There are dueling protests in Portland today, and the DC Examiner’s Julio Rosas is on hand. At the start of things there was one person who didn’t like the flag on Rosas’ shirt, among other things, and questioned his reporter cred as a result:

.@dcexaminer reporter @Julio_Rosas11 is confronted for wearing a shirt with an American flag on the sleeve. A protester is extremely offended. pic.twitter.com/8KCkjjE3ix — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

Here's the beginning of the interaction. I asked why the person was following me. The person said I didn't look like a real reporter. pic.twitter.com/ETcoPwyl74 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 17, 2019

Here’s more info on the shirt worn by Rosas, who is a Marine Corps veteran:

An individual began harassing @Julio_Rosas11 from @dcexaminer for his shirt, which is made by veteran-owned @Gruntstyle. Implied the black and white American flag was a symbol of fascism, and that Julio was present representing/instigating for a fascist organization/publication. pic.twitter.com/NViqB0PMza — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2019

And by the time the night’s over that might end up being the friendliest conversation between any reporters in the area and the gathered protesters who are at the moment being kept separated by a police line.

there is so much "wtf" going on in this video https://t.co/lUTlKBZN0N — Amethystlock (@Amethystryst) August 17, 2019

Antifa: You don't look legitimate Riiggghhhtt Bravo for showing the flag@Julio_Rosas11 https://t.co/rNA4D2upcJ — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) August 17, 2019

Filed under "Stuff You Never See In Texas"https://t.co/Dc0IEoGrUZ — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 17, 2019

America 2019: the video https://t.co/5E8PBfTEPx — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) August 17, 2019

