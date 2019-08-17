As we’ve reported, the city of Portland, Oregon is bracing for today’s dueling Antifa and right-wing protests. President Trump tweeted about it this morning:

Local officials and police don’t sound confident in their ability to keep the protesters in check, because they’ve encouraged area businesses to shut down, and many are heeding that advice:

Here’s local news video about many other businesses that will be closed at least part of the day:

“We’re taking all our patio furniture inside, we’re taking away anything anybody could potentially throw through a window.”

Isn’t it ironic.

Because they care.

