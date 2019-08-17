As we’ve reported, the city of Portland, Oregon is bracing for today’s dueling Antifa and right-wing protests. President Trump tweeted about it this morning:

Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an “ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.” Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2019

Local officials and police don’t sound confident in their ability to keep the protesters in check, because they’ve encouraged area businesses to shut down, and many are heeding that advice:

From a follower who lives in far-left Portland, where political violence is becoming a way of life. pic.twitter.com/0nPDMuic1f — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 17, 2019

Here’s local news video about many other businesses that will be closed at least part of the day:

BREAKING VIDEO: Businesses closing due to planned protests in Portland https://t.co/3WSp4ynWfz SHARE THIS VIDEO! • #Just in #Breaking News video by @realMikeNapa — Michael Napa, PhD Official 🇺🇸 (@RealMikeNapa) August 17, 2019

“We’re taking all our patio furniture inside, we’re taking away anything anybody could potentially throw through a window.”

Why do they let the inmates run the asylum? https://t.co/n3oqnvK8Gf — Back home in Georgia (@kimachenbach) August 17, 2019

Business Closes Due to Government-Sanctioned Violence (to fight the fascists) — Razor (@hale_razor) August 17, 2019

Isn’t it ironic.

It's a sad day when law enforcement and private industry give way to anarchy. 😢 — Karina Austin (@mightyredmacaw) August 17, 2019

If this were my city I'd be protesting to replace the entire local government and police force. This is embarassing. https://t.co/sy7aPBOqHR — Do You Hear the People Sing Ogre (@ActiveOgre) August 17, 2019

I live in Portland and my wife's work is closed due to the protests as well. Pathetic it's to this point. — Brett Fink (@brett_fink) August 17, 2019

Wow. Take away the ability for the baristas to earn a living today. — kim alley (@goodbyyellow) August 17, 2019

Because they care.

Life under progressivism. — Jenny Jupitee. (@jennyjupite) August 17, 2019