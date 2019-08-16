Via journalist Andy Ngo, the cops are not ready for the predicted “bloodshed” at Saturday’s dueling Antifa and right-wing protests in Portland:

Tomorrow's antifa vs. right-wing protests have the potential to be a powder keg. The event looms in the shadow of recent mass shootings by the antifa & far-right ideologues. Police seem to be at a breaking point. And there are people who want bloodshed. https://t.co/SMsaROLYGe pic.twitter.com/EolttVokUw — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 16, 2019

Portland’s Mayor Ted Wheeler thinks he’s ready for what’s about to go down:

We've been working closely w/: US Attorney's Office (@USAO_OR)

The FBI (@FBIPortland)

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (@MultCoSO)

Multnomah County DA's Office

Trimet (@trimet) And many other partner agencies to make sure we have all the resources needed to be ready.#AUG17TH — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 16, 2019

That’s a lot of partners:

Wanted to express our sincere appreciation to the many partner agencies standing by to help. pic.twitter.com/jESYOmlIp8 — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 16, 2019

And the Portland Police are deploying “liaison officers” to meet with protest leaders of both camps:

PPB Liaison ofcs have made some contact with event organizers for Aug. 17, but still want to talk to others. PPB Liaison ofcs want to help participants safely practice their First Amendment Rights of speech and assembly. Contact Liaison Officers at: [email protected] — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 16, 2019

More info here:

The Portland Police Bureau’s liaison teams attempt to work with all event organizers to establish an environment where community members may safely practice their First Amendment Rights of speech and assembly. The Police Bureau Liaison Teams are available to assist event organizers in planning a safe event for participants, Portland community members, and businesses. Liaison Officers may be contacted at: [email protected] or through its Twitter account: @PPBLiaison. The Liaison Officers will be wearing white polo shirts with “Liaison Officer” on the shirts, along with gray pants so they are highly visible to all. The Liaison Officers have been attempting and making contact with some of the participants and will continue to do so.

Maybe rather than polo-shirted liaison officers that should have police in body armor to arrest violent protesters, on both sides?

PPB Provides Further Information Regarding Anticipated Demonstrations on August 17th (Photo) https://t.co/BC3rHCy49b pic.twitter.com/0XGVOsqLYh — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 16, 2019

Faster, please:

Video from an earlier news conference here:

August 17 Demonstration Event Press Conference 11am https://t.co/6BG1qZ0cyh — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 16, 2019

