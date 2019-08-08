It’s pretty clear to anyone who’s been paying attention that Antifa now runs Portland, and Mayor Ted Wheeler does his best to make sure the police don’t get in the way of Antifa’s right to express themselves by, say, giving Andy Ngo a brain hemorrhage and robbing him of his camera equipment.

How bad is it? In 2017, POLITICO Magazine did a cover story on “How Liberal Portland Became America’s Most Politically Violent City.” And then not only were there May Day riots in which Antifa dragged trash into the street and set it on fire — the city even had to cancel its 82nd annual Avenue of Roses parade because Republicans were going to be marching in it, and organizers had received “a threatening email.”

Of course in his video, Wheeler never mentions Antifa; his concern is clearly with the right-wing protesters who have organized something called an “End Domestic Terrorism” gathering to protest Antifa after they attacked Ngo and others. So all we can take from this video is that people will show up to protest Antifa’s control of the city, and Wheeler will leave it to Antifa to “defend” the city from these extremists.

How pathetic is this video?

A message to anyone who plans on using Portland on August 17th to commit violence and spread hate: We.

Don't.

Want.

You.

Here. Stop using our beautiful city and our home to spread fear and disrupt our lives. https://t.co/CtkoxMz6rQ — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 7, 2019

Way too late, mayor.

I dunno. Seems to me you clearly do. https://t.co/TxBnV7WH7e — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 7, 2019

somehow i feel like this is directed at peace loving conservatives, and not at antifa. Am i right? — Pastor Rex Morningstar (@JOEBLOWS14) August 8, 2019

Will you condemn antifa by name for the violence they have committed?pic.twitter.com/15FKnvt5BU#AntifaTerrorists — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ 🍸 (@velvethammer) August 8, 2019

You mean ANTIFA? — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanfromPa) August 8, 2019

That’s a terrifying message Mayor. I’m sure those #ANTIFA soldiers are shaking in their newly purchased Hi-Techs. — BamaJax™️ (@BamaJaxx) August 8, 2019

That’s a long way of saying Antifa stay away from Portland. — Itsallgood, man (@recoveringlibrl) August 7, 2019

Unless.

You.

Are.

With.

Antifa. In that case, please stop in for some coffee. Free can of mace with each purchase. Bonus: you don't need to use doors. Just go right through coffee shop windows. Sincerely,

Mayor Ted — Thomas Florence (@Thomas_Firenze) August 8, 2019

How about stopping them from coming and arrest them immediately if they try to march? – you are are the Mayor so you can do that. — Phillydude (@Fairwinds10) August 8, 2019

The proof is how you're managing day to day actions of Antifa now. They were ruling many areas of town, causing vandalism, intimidation, stifling local police action & by the same, encouraging disruption on college campuses. If that's still allowed, your words are empty. — Carol Taylor (@Causeygyrl) August 7, 2019

Look at you, trying to act like a real mayor that is going to let the police finally do their job. — Pinche Meelo (@PincheMeelo) August 7, 2019

Still letting people hide their identities as they beat up reporters?!?!? — Rob D (@dueckman123) August 7, 2019

Suggestion, pass a no mask law. Arrest anyone in a mask on your streets. We have this law in Va and it really prevents masked crime and assaults. No one with good intentions will wear a mask. — Berne Stober (@BerneStober) August 8, 2019

Don't let them wear the masks and they won't come. If they do and have their masks, arrest them. Problem solved. — Rich Lezcano (@RichLezcano) August 7, 2019

Ban masks in public. — Robert Simpson 🧢 (@Riceowl68) August 7, 2019

Disclaimer: anyone who is dressed in black with masks and wielding 3” metal and wooden flag poles are exempt. This PSA is brought to you by Hypocrites Unite Coalition and the Do as I Say Not as I Do Foundation — smellyhillbilly (@BrianMaidenBass) August 8, 2019

Unless you're wearing a mask and throwing milkshakes, amirite? — Funky Code Medina ✝️ (@spazafraz) August 8, 2019

Why did you replace the police force with Antifa? — Eeks! (@Jujucatty) August 8, 2019

Can we try letting the police do their jobs then?

Or are you still colluding with Antifa?

It's interesting how general and indirect this tweet really was Mr. Mayor. #StepDown — Soul | / (@Soul12908380) August 7, 2019

You allow antifa to run your city.. you sir are a laughing stock — The Original Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) August 8, 2019

Keep up the great work, Mayor. pic.twitter.com/NhelUpRfrH — Power Tie (@realPowerTie) August 7, 2019

Is this what you mean when you say beautiful city? 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/olliakJwS1 — ❤️🇺🇸•🆓🗣 #walkaway (@liberteamama) August 8, 2019

Its a DAMN shame that Eastern Oregonians cannot go the City of Roses and enjoy the beautiful city without being harassed by masked bandits, thugs, and punks from the Radical Left, who violently attack all those that do not share their EXTREME politics and view of the world. WTF?? — Dark Knight Patriot (@UruzAlgizDagaz) August 8, 2019

We.

Don't.

Want.

You.

Here. I couldn't think of a better way to express how the residents of Portland feel about you. — Kyle Nuernberger (@KyleNuernberger) August 8, 2019

Think how lucky you are that the next Civil War is going to start right in your doorstep, and it’s all your fault. — Allen_vinyard🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MOP1995) August 8, 2019

You’re about 3 years too late, pal. You’ve created this problem with your lawlessness and stand down order to police. Absolutely sickening what you’ve done. — Who $aid you can’t live forever lied (@MrsAngela_P) August 8, 2019

Portland may be the city you love but I think you will go down in history as the mayor who destroyed it by supporting ANTIFA and refusing to call them out on their violence. — Todd (@Hypidiomorphic) August 8, 2019

Calling it now: There will be violence in the streets of Portland Aug. 17 and the police will stand by and watch.

Related: