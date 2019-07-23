Joe Biden’s campaign to lose his front-runner status and, hopefully, the 2020 election continues. As president, Biden would end the detention of migrant children — you know, like the ones in cages in those photos from 2014 — and end “inhumane” and “terrorizing” ICE raids like the ones that led President Obama to be known as the deporter in chief.

He’s also promised Obamacare 2.0, which would cover illegals too, and assured Americans that if they like their private health insurance plan, they can keep it (this time).

Biden’s been doing a lot to distance himself from the Obama administration, which is odd, considering how the media portrayed it as America at its best. Now he’s told The New York Times that the Obama administration left a lot of people behind.

Biden says the Obama administration left a lot of Americans behindhttps://t.co/F01KigBZgE — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 23, 2019

Joseph Simonson writes:

Joe Biden said the White House under President Barack Obama, when Biden was vice president, did not do enough to address the concerns of white working-class voters in the Rust Belt. “A lot of people were left behind,” the 2020 Democratic candidate told the New York Times when discussing the post-recession economic recovery. “In areas where people were hard hit, I don’t think we paid enough attention to their plight.”

And this is why Americans should vote for you? Because you dropped the ball last time?

If only there was *someone* who worked in that Administration that could’ve changed that. If we could only go back in time… — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) July 23, 2019

Man it's a good thing he was in no way a part of that administration. https://t.co/fpJ8R8XBtt — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 23, 2019

He probably doesn't remember that he was. — Shane E. Kastler (@sekastler) July 23, 2019

Third term's the charm — Caesar Pounce (@caeser_pounce) July 23, 2019

Should be pretty easy for Joe to distance himself from that mess. After all, he was only employed as….vice whatever. — AC from my Cold, Dead Hands (@DavidKunca) July 23, 2019

this is going to make it less awkward when Obama doesn't endorse him at least — Rob D (@dueckman123) July 23, 2019

I had a conversation with a Brooklyn Liberal today that dumped on Obama. Expect this narrative to continue to evolve the farther left they go. — Nathanael Tolomai (@NTolomai) July 23, 2019

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Man it would be horrible to be his PR team. — #justagirl (@she_brews11) July 23, 2019

Was he so stoned out of his mind that he doesn’t remember that he was vice president in that administration for eight years? — filthy trucker hat (@dirtytruckerhat) July 23, 2019

I think it left Joe behind — Dave las (@Aetnerd) July 23, 2019

But wait I’ve been told by MSNBC that Obama was the apex. — Dave las (@Aetnerd) July 23, 2019

At least it was "scandal-free." — JWF (@JammieWF) July 23, 2019

I hope no one is spending money on oppo research on Biden. He’s better at taking himself down that anyone else could. — What da Puck! (@tlschrades) July 23, 2019

