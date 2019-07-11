In a private meeting with Hispanic lawmakers, presidential candidate Joe Biden had another case of selective amnesia about the years 2009-2016 as evidenced by what he’s reported to have promised to do if elected:

In private meeting, @JoeBiden tells lawmakers that as president he would end the detention of migrant children. (By ⁦@BoKnowsNews⁩ and ⁦@camiloreports⁩) https://t.co/naesXZaJ7u — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) July 11, 2019

In other words, Joe wants eight more years to be in a position to do something about it?

Wonder why he didn’t convince his “good friend” @BarackObama to end it when he was #potus ? — Mike James (@mookie_james) July 11, 2019

Where was that sentiment in 2014?

Huh, Joe? — kayjay (@gatorkjh6) July 11, 2019

That's weird… Why didn't the administration he was a part of do it in 2014? https://t.co/5M2wDm9kB2 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 11, 2019

Even House Dems know it was going on back then as evidenced by a photo they hastily deleted this week.

I guess he didn’t have the voice or respect to get that done when he was VP? https://t.co/TwXlMaDusx — Chris Ahlers (@Chris_Ahlers) July 11, 2019

Why didn't he say something in 2014? — Patrick McRae (@patricksb4) July 11, 2019

Shouldn’t he have said “I started this mess, and I’ll end it” — Chris Becnel (@ChrisBecnel1) July 11, 2019

What promise is next for Biden?

I'm sure he'll close Gitmo too. — Here we are (@VWHORUSHD) July 11, 2019

Wait for it!