In a private meeting with Hispanic lawmakers, presidential candidate Joe Biden had another case of selective amnesia about the years 2009-2016 as evidenced by what he’s reported to have promised to do if elected:
In private meeting, @JoeBiden tells lawmakers that as president he would end the detention of migrant children. (By @BoKnowsNews and @camiloreports) https://t.co/naesXZaJ7u
— Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) July 11, 2019
In other words, Joe wants eight more years to be in a position to do something about it?
Wonder why he didn’t convince his “good friend” @BarackObama to end it when he was #potus ?
— Mike James (@mookie_james) July 11, 2019
Where was that sentiment in 2014?
Huh, Joe?
— kayjay (@gatorkjh6) July 11, 2019
That's weird… Why didn't the administration he was a part of do it in 2014? https://t.co/5M2wDm9kB2
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 11, 2019
Even House Dems know it was going on back then as evidenced by a photo they hastily deleted this week.
I guess he didn’t have the voice or respect to get that done when he was VP? https://t.co/TwXlMaDusx
— Chris Ahlers (@Chris_Ahlers) July 11, 2019
Why didn't he say something in 2014?
— Patrick McRae (@patricksb4) July 11, 2019
Shouldn’t he have said “I started this mess, and I’ll end it”
— Chris Becnel (@ChrisBecnel1) July 11, 2019
What promise is next for Biden?
I'm sure he'll close Gitmo too.
— Here we are (@VWHORUSHD) July 11, 2019
Wait for it!