Democrats on the House Oversight Committee were obviously trying to get the most anti-Trump mileage possible out of their tweet promoting a hearing about issues at the border, but they included a photo that nuked their own narrative:

House Democrats are promoting their "civil rights" hearing on "kids in cages" and "inhumane treatment" with a photo from 2014, when Joe Biden was Vice President. So dishonest! pic.twitter.com/Exuj1eudrr — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 9, 2019

Whoops! The Oversight Dems backpedaled quickly and the tweet was deleted, but the Internet is forever as they say:

Why did you delete this Tweet where you used a picture of "kids in cages" from 2014, when Joe Biden was Vice President? pic.twitter.com/LVZOo7EbDx — ⚓️Old Submariner🇺🇸 (@BerrinAndro) July 10, 2019

Talk about stomping on your own rake!

Can you imagine the wall-to-wall media coverage if Republicans screwed up like this? The mocking and derision from every establishment news outlet under the sun would be at saturation levels. But it’s the Democrats who embarrassed themselves, so it’s a total blackout. https://t.co/ucXrfoRXwh — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) July 10, 2019

Damn it. Hate it when reality gets in the way. https://t.co/arXm84ag3A — The Gnarly Goat (@wm_parkhurst) July 10, 2019

Be honest, @OversightDems

Why would you post, then delete an Obama era photo of children in cages? If it happened under Obama’s watch then own it! https://t.co/2a8t8aQey4 — CAP627 (@cap8787) July 10, 2019

Perhaps we all know the answer to that one. Kudos at least to the USA Today for being among those calling it out: