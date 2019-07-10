Democrats on the House Oversight Committee were obviously trying to get the most anti-Trump mileage possible out of their tweet promoting a hearing about issues at the border, but they included a photo that nuked their own narrative:

Whoops! The Oversight Dems backpedaled quickly and the tweet was deleted, but the Internet is forever as they say:

Talk about stomping on your own rake!

Perhaps we all know the answer to that one. Kudos at least to the USA Today for being among those calling it out:

