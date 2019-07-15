If Joe Biden didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent him. Seriously. Check out how he’s selling his health care proposal:
Joe Biden, at an AARP event in Des Moines, describing his health care proposal: "If you like your health care plan, your employer-based plan, you can keep it. If you like your private insurance, you can keep it."
That’s Uncle Joe for you.
That … sounds familiar. https://t.co/87d4teAEtt
Hey, I remember this one https://t.co/gTpnruaA7W
Where have we heard that before…🤔 https://t.co/qFvqcVdNyj
It’s coming to us …
In 2013, PolitiFact deemed "If you like your health care plan, you can keep it" their "Lie of the Year" https://t.co/l0x4Swlbt2 https://t.co/NP5e8SQ6eY
That lie’s had time to age like a fine wine.
*takes long drag off cigarette*
I haven't heard that talking point in years https://t.co/m7WdBjuplp
The audacity of @JoeBiden using this Lie-of-the-Year broken promise again, word-for-word, is…breathtaking. https://t.co/ACiZ1oqhoM
Boy, who thought this line was a good idea? https://t.co/hrbGJOsBZw
why is he doing this https://t.co/K4h0dJmpz5
Is this the real life?
Is this just fantasy? https://t.co/Lrn76nO5cl
Brilliant, no way this could backfire https://t.co/Ke9L40H5b5
Oh, this worked out well for us last time. pic.twitter.com/N9P31dcm2P
how do you reset your Biden if it's stuck in 2009 @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/0KOE2Nvq19
Joe Biden's thing is he runs for president every like 12 years until voters remember he's a dumb old man and then he drops out.
Fire your entire comms team. https://t.co/DcfsDmeDiv
No, no! Keep these coming!
"And, with me as president, we shall have peace in our time. God that sounds good."
"Vote for Joe, because I am not a crook."
Playing the classics https://t.co/bxZH2TZz9e
Everybody loves a classic
Next up:
Looking forward to Biden promising families they'll save an average of $2500.
We can’t wait.