If Joe Biden didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent him. Seriously. Check out how he’s selling his health care proposal:

Joe Biden, at an AARP event in Des Moines, describing his health care proposal: "If you like your health care plan, your employer-based plan, you can keep it. If you like your private insurance, you can keep it." — Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) July 15, 2019

That’s Uncle Joe for you.

Where have we heard that before…🤔 https://t.co/qFvqcVdNyj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 15, 2019

It’s coming to us …

In 2013, PolitiFact deemed "If you like your health care plan, you can keep it" their "Lie of the Year" https://t.co/l0x4Swlbt2 https://t.co/NP5e8SQ6eY — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 15, 2019

That lie’s had time to age like a fine wine.

*takes long drag off cigarette* I haven't heard that talking point in years https://t.co/m7WdBjuplp — joe (@JoePerticone) July 15, 2019

The audacity of @JoeBiden using this Lie-of-the-Year broken promise again, word-for-word, is…breathtaking. https://t.co/ACiZ1oqhoM — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) July 15, 2019

Boy, who thought this line was a good idea? https://t.co/hrbGJOsBZw — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 15, 2019

why is he doing this https://t.co/K4h0dJmpz5 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 15, 2019

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? https://t.co/Lrn76nO5cl — Dodd (@Amuk3) July 15, 2019

Brilliant, no way this could backfire https://t.co/Ke9L40H5b5 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 15, 2019

Oh, this worked out well for us last time. pic.twitter.com/N9P31dcm2P — 🏴Boko Harambe🏴 (@BokoHarambe) July 15, 2019

how do you reset your Biden if it's stuck in 2009 @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/0KOE2Nvq19 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 15, 2019

Joe Biden's thing is he runs for president every like 12 years until voters remember he's a dumb old man and then he drops out. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 15, 2019

Fire your entire comms team. https://t.co/DcfsDmeDiv — neontaster (@neontaster) July 15, 2019

No, no! Keep these coming!

"And, with me as president, we shall have peace in our time. God that sounds good." — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 15, 2019

"Vote for Joe, because I am not a crook." — neontaster (@neontaster) July 15, 2019

Everybody loves a classic — [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) July 15, 2019

Next up:

Looking forward to Biden promising families they'll save an average of $2500. — BT (@back_ttys) July 15, 2019

We can’t wait.