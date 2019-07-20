Very relevant celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti, who has many more Twitter followers than The Federalist’s Erielle Davidson, gave Twitchy a shout-out earlier this week, so we thought it was only right to do a follow-up on his press conference earlier this week. As we’d reported, Avenatti announced he’d be holding a press conference in Los Angeles soon after the government-ordered release of search warrant records related to searches of Michael Cohen’s residence and office Thursday morning.

The press conference sort of slipped our minds with everything else going on, but fortunately, someone posted video. The whole affair looked rather … intimate.

Donald Trump Jr. didn’t seem to be concerned with Avenatti’s press conference about his criminal conduct, though this trolling is tantamount to assault.

