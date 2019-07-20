Very relevant celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti, who has many more Twitter followers than The Federalist’s Erielle Davidson, gave Twitchy a shout-out earlier this week, so we thought it was only right to do a follow-up on his press conference earlier this week. As we’d reported, Avenatti announced he’d be holding a press conference in Los Angeles soon after the government-ordered release of search warrant records related to searches of Michael Cohen’s residence and office Thursday morning.

I will be holding a press conference at 2:30 EDT in Los Angeles to address the newly released documents relating to the criminal conduct of Michael Cohen, Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 18, 2019

The press conference sort of slipped our minds with everything else going on, but fortunately, someone posted video. The whole affair looked rather … intimate.

In case you missed @MichaelAvenatti’s big Press Conference yesterday… 🤡 pic.twitter.com/BCAylsmFrl — Robert F. Goings (@RobertFGoings) July 20, 2019

Standing room only for the Avenatti press conference …. 😬 pic.twitter.com/s3D4Tve8gG — ɗɑʀɓʑ (@1Darbz) July 18, 2019

Avenatti's press conference just ended. This pic taken SECONDS after he concluded. He took two questions – not sure if the same person asked two questions or if there were actually two people (not including him) at the presser. Could only find it on YouTube. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/g5ppfqmCrV — ProspectWatch (@ProspectWatch) July 18, 2019

Hey @MichaelAvenatti How can you have a Presser with literally no one there? Even in the background you cannot see anyone in the glass behind you. Literally NO ONE https://t.co/PfyOmcKkGV — Dena York (@TheRealDenaYork) July 19, 2019

I don't think a dog would come play with him even if he had 2 pork chops around his neck.

Hey Avenatti, you should stop worrying about the press conferences, start worrying if your judge is a Liberal who go easy on you or a conservative who will make the #PunishmentFitTheCrime — GatorMike402🇺🇸🐊 (@MichealHill18) July 20, 2019

Avenatti at his press conference pic.twitter.com/GtfANmLPcf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 20, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. didn’t seem to be concerned with Avenatti’s press conference about his criminal conduct, though this trolling is tantamount to assault.

Hey Creepy Porn Lawyer, appreciate you flagging this. By the way, really enjoyed meeting your ex wife at my speech last night. It was a packed house unlike your presser. #basta #EnjoyPrison https://t.co/jcg2bTX3et pic.twitter.com/qnxHvVa4j3 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 20, 2019

Somebody call 911. Donald Trump Jr. just murdered Michael Avenatti. https://t.co/DHwAjeBLR0 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 20, 2019

The appropriate term ins "shivved." https://t.co/5VsbAq0x2f — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 20, 2019

Oh, crap. 🤣😂😅🤣😂😅🤣😂😅 — Mary Jane (@MaryTheJane2) July 20, 2019

Related: