And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thought she had done something special by traveling to the southern border for a photoshoot of her breaking down at the sight of an empty parking lot at a Border Patrol facility in Tornillo, Texas.

Not to be outdone, Rep. Ilhan Omar, fresh off her announcement that she’s going to introduce a resolution to support the BDS movement against Israel (hey, the U.S. boycotted Nazi Germany, which is pretty much the same thing), says she’s traveling to Israel and Palestine to take an up-close look at the occupation. And seeing as she’s using the word occupation, it’s pretty clear what she expects to find.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) tells me she's traveling to Israel and Palestine "in a few weeks" and looks forward to learning more, specifically about occupation. "Everything that I hear points to both sides feeling like there is still an occupation.” — Laura Kelly (@HelloLauraKelly) July 17, 2019

Given her terror affiliations and support for BDS, I’m very curious about whether Israel will actually let her in https://t.co/GqAdWsON4M — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 17, 2019

I’m sure this will go well https://t.co/4rQliOYo3a — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 17, 2019

So a trip to Gaza strip filled with self-portraits of AOC looking sad about the children. — Sorella (@SorellaTorta) July 17, 2019

She should bring AOC's camera crew. — Rosco Roberts (@RoscoRoberts1) July 17, 2019

In other words, she's going there to film a propaganda film for her mostly anti-Israel base. — Art Tavana (@arttavana) July 17, 2019

Bet on it.

At our expense, naturally. — Steve Scott (@ChiefScribe) July 17, 2019

Insert downtrodden children — B-Ray Presto (@BradPresta) July 17, 2019

It's going to be a short trip. Because there is no such place as "Palestine". — furious_pounces_a (@furious_a) July 17, 2019

Israel and where? Couldn’t find that second place on the map. — Matt (@jafarfle) July 17, 2019

I see Israel on the map. But this “Palestine” evaded me. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Kiw3IUxPW4 — Stephen R. 🌸 (@HappyGoldenRule) July 17, 2019

Where is this place “Palestine”? pic.twitter.com/n6ZESrLhNp — DLass (@Wwlasss) July 17, 2019

There is no “Palestine.” Do you mean Gaza? Or the West Bank? — Nick M (@NickAtNight128) July 17, 2019

Palestine, where Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s from.

She’s the gift that keeps on giving — Sky (@SkylerCFelix) July 17, 2019

Everything I hear points to Ilhan already having made up her mind — Hummy (@eathummous1) July 17, 2019

Sounds less like "learning more" and more like "confirming her presumptions" — Password is Taco (@pw_is_taco1) July 17, 2019

When you are already calling it an "occupation" what could possibly go wrong. — Tejas Conservative (@TXGaryM) July 17, 2019

Perhaps she could learn there is no occupation and that Israel pulled out over a decade ago. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 17, 2019

There is no "occupation." Hamas, not Israel, fully controls Gaza. No Israeli in his right mind would set foot there. There is no "Palestine" or "occupation." Israel is Israel. — Don Fredrick (@Colony14) July 17, 2019

There's not enough popcorn in the world for the political heartburn this little jihad junket will cause for Dems. — Farbrook (@dutchindian) July 17, 2019

if you listen closely you can actually hear tasteful things shattering in the speaker's office — ǟռɖʀɛա and 3,486 others (@amillermsme) July 17, 2019

