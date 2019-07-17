And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thought she had done something special by traveling to the southern border for a photoshoot of her breaking down at the sight of an empty parking lot at a Border Patrol facility in Tornillo, Texas.

Not to be outdone, Rep. Ilhan Omar, fresh off her announcement that she’s going to introduce a resolution to support the BDS movement against Israel (hey, the U.S. boycotted Nazi Germany, which is pretty much the same thing), says she’s traveling to Israel and Palestine to take an up-close look at the occupation. And seeing as she’s using the word occupation, it’s pretty clear what she expects to find.

Palestine, where Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s from.

